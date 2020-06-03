On Sunday, May 31, the Fraser community was hit by a thunder and lightning storm. It hit around 4:15 in the morning. The noise of the rain accompanied by small hail stones woke us up and we dashed around to close the windows.
The deluge was so heavy that the rain coming off the back porch roof looked like a water fall. I was surprised to find that the flowers and the tomato plants were still standing and that they appeared to have made it through the storm in good shape. The tomato plants were on the south side of the barn and were protected by the overhang of the roof.
There was a pile of hail that slid of the barn roof about two feet from where they were stored.
We will have to wait and see what the gardening season will be like this summer. Our garden soil is too wet to till so we will have to wait until it dries out to get the seeds and plants established.
Our hottest day so far was on Saturday, May 30. When the thermometer climbed to 90 degrees for the first time it does take some getting used to.
I checked with our neighbors about the amount of rain they had collected and it seems this storm dumped at least a ½ inch on their homes also.
Steve Green spent the Memorial Day weekend at his cabin. His daughter Trina Scott, her husband Ryan, and daughters Greir and Finley and a friend of her family joined him for the weekend.
Steve and I visited the Fraser Cemetery to put flowers by the headstones of several neighbors and then stopped in at the cabin for a visit. Steve sold his home in Coeur d ‘Alene and is in the process of down-sizing.
The Brown Family Farm hired a firm to do aerial spraying on their wheat fields last week. It was fascinating to watch the pilot maneuver the plane for each run over the fields.
I visited with Danny Brown on Monday. He reported that the wheat had grown too tall for their big machinery so they chose to do the aerial spraying this year.
Now that summer is almost here have you ever wondered about the history of “Ice Cream”?
I looked it up and found some surprising facts about how ice cream came to be.
The origins of this tasty dessert can be traced back to at least the fourth century B.C.E. Early references include that Roman emperor Nero ordered ice to be brought from the mountains and combined with fruit topping.
China had a method of creating ice and milk concoctions which was probably brought back to Europe.
After the dessert was imported to the U.S. it was served by several famous Americans, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
The first ice cream parlor in America opened in New York City in 1776. American colonists were the first to use the term “Ice Cream”.
In 1846, Nancy John patented a hand-cranked freezer that established the basic method of making ice cream that is still used today.
We have one of these hand crank freezers and now that I have researched the history of ice cream we may be enjoying this home-made treat this summer.
In 1906 Clarence Clifton Brown’s ice cream shop was credited with inventing the “Hot Fudge Sunday:, and early versions of Baked Alaska appeared as early as 1802.
Ice Cream can make the simplest dessert turn into a royal treat. Let me know about how your families enjoyed this tasty treat.
Sharon McHone stopped by on her way home from the Material Girls Shop and presented us with her hand made face masks made in colorful patriotic patterns. Thanks Sharon.
Breyer Boyer and her horse Rein were out riding last week and stopped for a short visit when I was tending the gardens by our mail box.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Mike and Sharon McHone on June 6.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Clint Boyer on June 7 to Isabella Brown on June 9 and to Bobbi Boyer on June 10.
