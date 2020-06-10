The spring of 2020 will be remembered for all the rainy days and the cool temperatures. On Monday morning our rain gage had collected another 22/100ths of an inch of rain and the forecast is for more days of the same wet weather. The calendar indicates that the “First Day of Summer” is only 10 days away. I wonder if Mother Nature will put her sprinkler system on a better schedule.
We did get our garden tilled and planted last Wednesday and Thursday. We watered all the plants and seeds by hand and now the daily showers have taken over that job. The night time temperatures have remained in the 40 degree range, so the tomato and pepper plants have hunkered down and are waiting for the soil to warm up. The new strawberry bed is producing some very tasty fruit and the raspberry patch is full of blossoms. It looks like it could be a good garden year.
The Brown family has continued the aerial spraying of the wheat fields. My efforts to photograph the action didn’t produce any good shots, but a Fraser Community neighbor did take a great photo of the plane as it sprayed the fields south of Cottonwood Road. Derek and Caresse Brown’s home is in the background.
I wonder if the pilot was trained by someone who used to do stunt flying. Do you remember the old movies about “Barnstormers” who toured the country and offered rides to the public to earn money?
The Britannica Encyclopedia explained that a shortage of jobs and a surplus of inexpensive air craft provided the impetus for war pilots returning home to start touring as stunt-flying entertainers, either solo or in operations so elaborate as to be called Flying Circuses.
Barnstorming was financed principally by the fares charged to passengers for short sight-seeing flights. Air Shows were advertised to bring the paying public to the field that was temporarily hosting the attraction.
In addition to aerobatic maneuvers and parachute jumping, wing walking became a favorite stunt of barnstorming.
Charles Lindbergh barnstormed early in his career and did wing walking as well as flying.
Any city with bridges, particularly several bridges in a row, was a ready target for stunt fliers. They vied with each other to pass underneath them with the “least” clearance possible.
The late 1920s-30s were the golden era of flying in the United States and air craft began to be built especially for the purposes of air sports including stunt flying and air racing. American stars of the era included Al Williams and Jimmy Doolittle.
In 2001, Mike Beard took photos of the farms in the Fraser Community and gave the owners copies of the pictures he took. We have ours hanging by the dining room window. Thanks Mike.
Later on he gave Steve and I a ride in his plane that was located at the Orofino Airport. What a thrill to see what the country side looked like from the air, something our feather friends take for granted.
I visited with Dolores Watson on Monday. She reported that she spent Memorial Day in St. Maries. She and her daughter, Sue Wyatt tended the grave sites of her family at the cemetery and then had lunch with her cousin, Dorla Spice before returning to Fraser that afternoon.
The topic of gardens came up and Dolores is pleased with the raised bed her son, Rick constructed for her. She still plans to put potatoes and pole beans in a corner of her garden, but is really going to enjoy not having to bend over to tend the plants in her raised bed.
Loretta Judd has spent time planting her garden.
Great news! The Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation received a second contribution of $30,000 from the J. W. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation which completes the goal for Phase Four of the community library’s expansion project. We are looking forward to the completion of this expansion. “CONGRATULATIONS!”
The Fraser Boosters 4-H Club are to be congratulated for putting up the flags at the Fraser Cemetery for Memorial Day and for taking them down. Good job!
The Fraser Community sends its condolences to the family of Courtney Morris who passed away at her home in Weippe on May 11, 2020.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Bev Bailey on June 14.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Cory and Michele Brown on June 15 and to Mike and Katie Bird on June 17.
Jason and Diane Cochrell send Happy Anniversary Greetings to their son Ward and his wife Christi on June 17.
