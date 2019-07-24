On Monday, the NOAA weather forecast was for much warmer temperatures, but Mother Nature blessed us with a cool breeze which pushed a layer of clouds over our community. Our weather station registered 70 degrees at 12 o’clock. The few sprinkles that fell didn’t even settle the dust on the gravel roads. We knew the higher temperature would eventually arrive and “before the afternoon was over” the temperature climbed to 96 degrees. I guess the summer temperatures have finally arrived. We certainly can’t complain. We got to enjoy the cool weather clear through July 21 this year.
In the July 10 issue of the Clearwater Tribune I mentioned in the Fraser News that we had an invasion of two inch long black caterpillars. Several days ago I received information from Pam Apfelbeck from the Idaho Department of Lands about the caterpillars. They are the larval stage of the Painted Lady Butterfly. The butterfly can be identified by the orange brown colors. It has a wing span of 2 to 2 7/8 inches. The information explained the lifespan and life cycle of this species. After it hatches it eats the leaves of many host plants which include thistles, hollyhocks, mallow and lupines and Sherry Schlader found them on her sunflower plants. Thanks for the information Pam. I found it very interesting and will keep a look out for the butterfly.
Loretta Musgrave is busy planning her family reunion which will be held at the Dworshak Reservoir this year.
A Celebration of Life for Joan Kroupa was held at Steve and Carol Greens cabin on Wednesday, July 10. Joan’s sons Gary and Stacy and their families traveled from Elko, NV. And her daughter Jodi Nelson and her family came from Wheatridge, CO. Loretta Judd and Howard and Diane Judd joined the family at the cabin for a BBQ supper prepared by Steve. Joan’s family remained in the area for several days before returning to their homes. Howard and Diane spent two days with Loretta at the ranch and returned to their home in Coeur d Alene on Thursday.
I joined eleven members of P.E.O. Chapter CD for lunch on Friday, July 19. The Canyon Inn at Peck was our destination for the month of July. We enjoyed visiting with Betty Zech, Beverly Kayler and Betty Burnham. The food was tasty and we had time to share what we had been doing since we last met. Donna Leach reminded everyone of the Grand Opening for the Clearwater Historical Museum will be held on Friday, July 26 and Saturday July 27 from 12 o’clock until 5 p.m. Steve and I had attended the sneak preview on January 26. The displays were interesting and arranged perfectly. It will be fun to see what progress has been made on the cement bunker that was part of the old cement plant. It will house a variety of items from the logging industry.
Happy Birthday Greeting go out to Heather Sutton on Aug. 3, to Cody Bird on Aug. 5, and to Reggie Ball on August 6.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday Greetings to Shirley Lutes on Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.