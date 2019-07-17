The month of July has flown by and we are now headed into the last half of this year. The weather has remained on the cool side, so it does not feel like summer has even started.
We are enjoying the cooler temperatures, but the plants in the gardens are in a holding pattern waiting for the warmer weather. Several neighbors have checked our local nursery, Green Things, and Joan Mount has confirmed that everyone is expressing concern this year. We can get a hard frost in September which doesn’t leave much time for everything to mature.
On the weekend of June 21 through 23 Mike and Sharon McHone traveled to Enumclaw, WA. to attend the Western Washington Horse Jumping Competition. Two of the Welsh Ponies bred at the Midnight Sun Welsh Pony Farm were entered in the competition. Midnight Storm (USCF Talisker Storm) and Midnight American Idle (Everly) earned points which carry forward to the next competition which will be held in Bend, OR later this month.
The McHones enjoyed the experience. It was a special honor to represent their Welsh Pony Farm at this competition.
Last Tuesday we stopped at Les Schwab’s in Orofino to have the tires balanced on our pickup. While we waited I visited with Marlene Eck. She had to have a flat tire fixed. Marlene had just returned from a cruise to Alaska which she really enjoyed.
Loretta Judd has returned to the Judd Ranch on Highway 11. She has put her house in Spokane on the market and is busy settling in, plus making strawberry and black cap jam. Great to have you back in the Fraser Community, Loretta.
The farmers are busy with hay season, fields have been swathed and as soon as the hay has dried it is processed into round and square bails. Pickups pulling trailers loaded with bails have been going by our farm the past several days. It is a busy time for everyone with livestock to feed over the winter.
Donna Brown, her son Brad, and Lisa Meyer Sullivan traveled to Libby, MT on July 13. They attended the surprise 50th Wedding Anniversary for Donnas’ twin sister Mona Wolfe and her husband Allen. They were married on June 27, 1969.
They didn’t suspect a thing when the family planned a 21st birthday celebration for their grandson Stetson Enyeart. Donna figured that 25-30 family members gathered at Mark and Michelle Enyearts home in Libby.
Their sister, Jean Bennett, wasn’t able to make the trip, but she did enjoy all the pictures that were posted on Facebook.
Marie and Joe Greens’ farm homestead and seven acres have been listed for sale by Clearwater Realty. Steve and I met Marie when we moved to the Fraser Community in 2001. There is a great area for family gatherings just east of the house. It is shaded by tall trees and is very pleasant.
On the evening of Sunday, July 15 we watched a herd of cow elk and their calves graze on the hay field just west of our house. It was fun watching the calves play. We saw one climb out of the pond and shake itself dry. Then the herd continued on to the north, all the while calling to several cows that were still on the field south of our property.
Steve and Carol Green send Happy Birthday Greetings to their daughter Trina Green Scott.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Josh Marks on July 28 and to Linda Jackson on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.