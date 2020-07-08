The weather was perfect for the Independence Day weekend. The temperature during the day was in the 74 degree range. Families enjoyed picnics and BBQ’s, camping and visiting with family and friends.
The Bailey Family Reunion was held at the Deyo Reservoir. Dolores Watson reported there were around 30 members in attendance, including her granddaughter, Amy Hatfield and her daughters, Daylee and Dacey came from Boise. Terry and Bill Millage were detoured around the slide at New Meadows and had to drive to Ontario, Oregon so they could attend the reunion. Instead of arriving at 4 p.m. they finally made it by 12 o’clock midnight.
Stephanie and Ray Myers and their daughter drove down from Spirit Lake and several families came from Orofino.
Mike and Kelly Vonk came from Michigan and plan to look around Idaho then stop back at Dolores’ farm before they head back home.
Dolores reported her home was a beehive of activity and she enjoyed every minute of it.
Reggie and Peggy Ball invited Ron Johnson and Steve and I for a picnic at their home on Saturday, July 4. A female hummingbird took up residence on their front porch. We marveled at the tiny nest and the female’s ability to take care of the two eggs all by herself. Peggy has shared the pictures on Facebook. Check out her postings. They are so precious.
Marge Comstock has shared photos she has taken around their home. The freshly mowed grass near their pond is the perfect place to capture unique photos of wild life. Last week she emailed me three photos of a Canadian goose watching a tiny fawn nurse on that grassy area. The gander was waiting for the pair to move on so his family could take over the grassy area. The tall grass is the perfect back drop for this scene. A friend from New Mexico wondered if the gander was a pet. He couldn’t imagine that these were all wild critters. Thanks for sharing Marge.
The Fraser Boosters 4-H Club added another flag to the Avenue of Flags at the Fraser Cemetery. They purchased the flag and the plaque in memory of Courtney Morris who was a member of their club. On July 2 the members installed the flags and Courtney’s family was present for the event.
The Dedication of the Avenue of Flags at the Fraser Cemetery was held on May 27, 2017 at 9 a.m. Steve Olin, Commander of the American Legion, and Carl Cook, Commander of the VFW gave the presentation and explained what the Avenue of Flags was all about.
The first 10 flags really made a patriotic show as the breeze caused them to move. Now there are 18 flags on display. The Fraser Boosters 4-H Club is in charge of installing the flags and storing them. They are displayed four times per year.
I visited with Shirley Lutes on Monday. She reported that they had a BBQ at her home in Lewiston on the Fourth of July.
I also questioned Shirley about the quilt top she received from her cousin that was made by the Ladies of the Get Together Club sometime around 1942.
Shirley wanted to find a home for the quilt top and it eventually came into the hands of the Fraser Get Together Club. The members voted to have Marge Carlson contact Margo Anderson about stabilizing the quilt. When Margo finishes with the quilt.
Marge spoke to Diane Gerot of Studio 205, in Pierce, about making a shadow box and added the quotation, “Good friends are like quilts – they never lose their warmth. The shadow box now hangs on the wall of the Fraser Community Center thanks to Jeff and Tammy Sauter.
This is a piece of Fraser history and thanks goes out to everyone who made the decision to preserve it for future generations.
The next time you are at the Community Center, take time to look over the project.
Steve Green sends Happy Birthday Greetings to his granddaughter Grier Ann Marie Scott on July 13.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Mike and Sandy Dahl on July 15.
