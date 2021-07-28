The air quality is still on the smokey side as the winds drive the smoke from the wildfires burning around the region toward the east.
Here on the hill top, the temperatures during the day light hours have been in the 80 to 96 degree range. At night, when the temperature cools down around 10 p.m. we open the windows to let the breeze blow through; and then early the next morning we reverse the process.
It’s called Mother Nature’s Air Conditioning, just another way of enjoying a cool atmosphere in the house without using any electrical power.
This article appeared in the Capital Press recently, “NOAA says watch for La Nina” by Don Jenkins.
Forecasters are predicting that the odds favor a La Nina forming next fall. It is a climate phenomenon linked to large snow packs and good irrigation seasons in most of the Northwest basins. NOAA issued the report July 8, indicating conditions are ripe for it to develop in the next six months, since a La Nina reigned last winter, historically one La Nina follows another.
The La Nina generally brings cool and wet winters to the northern tier of the United States, and warm, dry conditions to the southern tier.
Time will tell, but I look forward to cooler temperatures and moisture to offset the dry conditions we experienced this summer.
The drip irrigation system we installed in the garden is working great. It’s much better than the soaker hoses that have been used in the past. The tomato and pepper plants are thriving and I have harvested basil leaves several times.
Bobbi Boyer reported that three members of the Fraser Boosters 4-H Club recently attended a camp held near Coeur d’Alene, they were Breyer Boyer and Harley and Laine Harris.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Cody Bird on Aug. 5, and to Shirley Lutes and Reggie Ball on Aug. 6.
Lanis and Rosena Aultz send Happy Birthday Greetings to their granddaughter Mariah Elizabeth Condor on Aug. 8, she will be four years old this year.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday Greetings to their grandson and granddaughter Spenser and Natalie Brown on Aug. 11.
