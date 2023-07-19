The daytime temperatures in the Fraser Community have started to climb, which has an effect as the earth continues to warm up.
The weather station at our home reached 95 degrees on Saturday, July 15, and then climbed to 97 the following day.
On Monday we woke up to cloudy skies with an overnight temperature of 65 degrees. We did get a few drops of rain, but if any rain fell, it was to the east of our property. The breeze that blew from the west has helped cool things down, and 80 degrees seemed pretty comfortable at 3 p.m. As I checked last weeks weather, I noticed on Monday, July 10, we got a light rain shower. I wonder if this will set up a weather pattern. We will see when next Monday rolls around.
The last name of Chris Rimes was misspelled in last week’s column, due to a Tribune error. It was spelled as Chris Times.
Our great nieces, Marissa and Kyra Giese, are spending the summer in Germany with their grandparents and they sent us a colorful postcard of an old city gate in Lubeck, called the Holstentor. It’s the first time we have received any mail from Europe.
We received a card from Milton Lee Pritchard Snyder last week. He subscribes to the Clearwater Tribune and enjoyed the July 5 article regarding the Fraser Grange written by Laura Smolinski. His mom and dad, Marie and Milton Cooper Snyder, and his grandparents John W. Snyder and Mary Elizabeth Snyder rest in peace in the Fraser Cemetery. Thanks for keeping in touch Milton.
Marie Armitage enjoyed a five-day vacation with her son, Buck, and her grandson, Jackson, in June. They traveled into Montana, Wyoming and South and North Dakota.
Their first stop was at the Battle of the Little Big Horn in Montana. They then left Harding, Montana and drove into Wyoming to look at the Fetterman Battlefield and the Devil’s Tower.
Next they went into South Dakota to see the Jewel Cave Visitor Center. They tried to see the Crazy Horse Memorial but it was too fogged in.
Next they went to the Wind Cave visitor center and on to the Mammoth Hot Springs and finally, to Mount Rushmore.
They spent the night in Custer, South Dakota, and the next morning drove to the South Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the Painted Canyon Visitor Center in North Dakota.
They then drove to Fort Mandan and walked around the Knife Indian Village and Fort Clark Trading Post.
The North Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park was next on the list.
When they left the town of Glendive, they spent several hours hiking around the Makoshika Visitors Center and went to Pompey’s Pillar and the Pictographs Cave State Park.
The last day they spent in Bozeman at the Museum of the Rockies and toured the World Museum of Mining and the Berkeley Pit in Butte.
Marie reported she was finally able to go to Phillipsburg to the famous candy store while Buck and Jackson tried panning for sapphires.
They had a wonderful trip, but getting up at 4 a.m. every morning to get to all the places they had scheduled was exhausting.
Marie really enjoyed the Mammoth site, and the site where Clark wrote his name and date on a stone wall when the Corp of Discovery traveled through that area in 1806.
Now, if you are interested in traveling to all the sites, all you have to do is talk to Buck, who planned this family vacation.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Marie and Gerry and Macoy Boyer drove up to the Lochsa Lodge to meet Billie and Hugh Henderson and their daughters Rilee, Brooke and Zoe, for a two-night stay from June 30 to July 2. They stayed in a cabin with four beds and had to walk to the bathrooms and the shower rooms. They had a great time.
On Saturday Gerry, Marie and Marcy drove to Missoula to go shopping at the mall. When they were done, they met the Henderson family at the Lolo Hot Springs and spent the afternoon there. They had good meals at the Lodge. For one meal Marie had a trout salad.
On the Fourth of July, Jake and Nichole Armitage invited Marie and Gerry to their home for a great meal they had prepared for them.
They watched as Jayce and Gerika set off some fireworks.
Later they stopped at Bobbi and Clint Boyer’s home for a night of fireworks.
Breyer, Cody and Macoy set off fireworks for the family and the neighbors to enjoy.
We did get to enjoy them from our home, which is just north of the Boyer’s property.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Darrel Hesler on July 20, to Breyer Boyer on July 21, and to Sandra Dahl on July 24.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Mike and Sandy Dahl on July 21.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday Greetings to Andy Petruski on July 24.
Craig and Marge Comstock send Happy Birthday Greetings to their great grandson Owen Craig Conger on July 25.
