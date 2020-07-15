Summer weather has finally arrived in the Fraser Community. On Saturday July 11 the day time temperature hit 90 degrees. Now that doesn’t sound like it was “SO” hot, but after experiencing temperatures in the 70 to 80 degree range so far this summer, it certainly felt hot to me.
The vegetables in our garden have been waiting for the weather to warm up so this should give them a real boost. There are plenty of flowers on the tomato plants and the raspberries are starting to ripen. As I was walking between the two rows I noticed a pair of small birds about 5 ½ inches in length. The male was very colorful. He had a bright sky blue head and back, reddish breast, white belly and two white wing tips. I looked it up in our Don and Lillian Stokes book, “Field Guide to Birds Western Region” and found out they are Azuli Buntings.
Their summer habitat is the western United States and they winter in western Mexico. This is the first time they have visited our garden and I was excited to have them nesting in our raspberry patch.
I visited with Loretta Judd on Monday to catch up on the Judd Ranch news. She has been enjoying fresh green lettuce from her garden and the tomato plants have flowers. Her first year anniversary of moving to the ranch from Spokane happened recently. Time certainly flies by.
Steve Green, his daughter Trina Scott, her husband Ryan and their two daughters Grier and Finlay came over to the ranch for supper on Friday night and I hear Loretta has a special technique for making yummy pancakes. Saturday night she joined the family at the cabin for supper.
The July issue of Clearwater Power’s magazine Ruralite had an interesting article written by Jeff Marshall. The title was, “Bearing New Fruit”, the story about the Hewett family and their decision to turn their grazing land into a vineyard. The family started to develop the vineyard in 2015 and planted their first vines the next year. Cousins Lane and Vince Hewett changed their college studies to focus on Viticulture, the study of grape cultivation and the study of wines. In 2018 they harvested and bottled their grapes for the first time.
Steve and I followed the vineyard progress as we drove to Lewiston for shopping. We enjoyed reading the Hewett family story and look forward to making a visit to the Rivaura Tasting Room. I did look up the information on the vineyard at www.Revaura.com after reading Jeff’s article. The view of the vineyard from Highway 11 at the Arrow Bridge is beautiful. Good luck to the Hewett Family.
I received a note from Milton Snyder last week. His books are a great resource for the Fraser News and I appreciate his thoughtfulness.
Reggie and Peggy Ball harvested their sweet cherry tree last week and ended up with more than three five-gallon pails of fruit. We took one pail home to make jam and to freeze some for future desserts. The robins have been helping themselves to the ripe cherries also. Apparently their babies like them.
The robin has made a secure nest on one of the beams that support the roof over the deck and the cherry pits are found all over the floor. Isn’t nature wonderful!
I visited with Sherry Schlader on the telephone on Monday. She has been busy at the shop delivering flowers. Last spring we purchased marigold flowers for our gardens from her shop and they continue to brighten up each of the flower beds.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Breyer Boyer on July 21.
The Fraser Community sends Happy Birthday Greetings to Darrel Hesler on July 20.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Wanda and Dave Strong on July 18.
