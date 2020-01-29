The weather for the past week has been rainy with thick fog at times. The temperature during the daylight hours have been in the 40 degree range and it has dropped into the 30’s over night. On Monday morning the sun did come out and it was such a beautiful day Steve and I went for a walk on the gravel road.
Friday, Jan. 24 was a sad day for us. Our llama, April Eighth, died. She was born on our farm on April 8, 2002. Her mother died about six hours after she was born and we became her care givers. Dr. Wolverton instructed us to get colostrum from Terri Summerfield and to feed every two hours. We followed his instructions and the result was she thrived. So it is with a heavy heart that we had to say goodbye to her. It is a big responsibility to become the steward of a pet and it is very difficult to let them go when it is their time.
I visited with Marie Armitage on Monday. She has taken time to check books out of the library and has spent this month catching up on her reading. She has also attended her grandchildren’s basketball games. This weekend she will attend the Cheers Competition which will be held in Rathdrum. Her granddaughter Breyer Boyer is on the Orofino team. Watch for photos of the competition in next week’s Fraser News. Good luck Breyer.
Loretta Judd reported she had company over the Christmas holidays. Her nephew Brian Judd and his family arrived on Dec. 26, and returned home on Jan. 3.
Over the Christmas holiday I sent a card and family letter to Shirley Schoenek. It was a pleasure to receive a card from her last week. She moved to New York State after her husband Ken passed away, to be near her son and his family.
Shirley has a good apartment with an extra bedroom for company. She is 95 years old and still drives her car. It sounds like she is enjoying life. Great to hear from you Shirley.
Donna Brown reserved the Fraser Community Center on the night of Monday, Jan. 27, for her sorority meeting. The husbands have been invited and the plan is to play Bingo.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, I attended the lecture at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding. Lin Tull Cannell gave a lecture on her book, “Intermediary: William Craig among the Nez Perce”.
I travelled with Jo Sharrai, Jo Moore and Cleo Castellanos.
This was the first time I had been to the Visitor’s Center so we toured the museum before the program began. The displays were impressive and we enjoyed viewing the artifacts. The lecture was well attended. There were a number of descendents of the Craig’s in the audience. Instead of having Steve drive back down to pick me up, I caught a ride home with Sharon McHone. She and her partner Juanita Powers close the Material Girls Quilt Shop on Saturday at 3 p.m. so the timing was perfect. On the way home we had a good visit. Thanks Sharon.
Valentine’s Day will soon be here and Sherry Schlader has a wide variety of special gifts available. She will have fresh roses, mixed fresh bouquets, fresh and blooming plants, boxed cupcakes, sugar cookies, special seasoning mixes and Margo’s beautiful gift items. If you need a card she will have her hand crafted gift cards available.
Her shop hours for the Valentines Holiday are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 14. Delivery is available. You can reach her at 208-435-4793. Sherry’s Little Cottage Shop is now located at her home at 12997 Lower Fords Creek Road.
Steve and I have ordered a subscription to The Epoch Times, which focuses on American Values and Traditional Journalism.
In the Jan. 9-15 issue I enjoyed the article in the history section entitled, “When All Seems Bleak, Look at 1777” by Alan Wakim.
The article starts out with a description of Christmas Eve in 1776 when General George Washington was on the verge of losing the Revolutionary War. The situation was so bleak that Thomas Paine, author of “Common Sense” felt compelled to write “The Crisis”.
General Washington had to read it to his beaten and demoralized men, and encouraged them to “Press On”. He needed this victory and was determined to carry it through to the end. The army crossed the Delaware River in a blizzard. As a result they surprised the Hessian troupes who didn’t think there was any danger due to the storm.
Washington and his men went on to capture the town of Trenton, NJ.
There is more to the article. It is very inspiring and I hope you can find a copy to read. Anyone interested in reading the Epoch Times can go to ReadEpock.com or call 917-905-2080 to subscribe.
The article ended with, “If 2019 was a tough year for you, think of George Washington, press on, and have a Happy New Year.”
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Parker Brown on Jan. 30, Loretta Musgrave on Feb. 1, and Kay Stone on Feb. 4.
Mike and Linda Beard send Happy Birthday Greetings to their granddaughter Lillian Cape on Feb. 3. She will be three years old.
