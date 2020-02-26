The Fraser Community enjoyed four days of sunny weather before winter returned on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 23. Rain and snow were driven by a very strong wind from the west. We were in the protection of the shop or the house as it was not the time for man or beast to be outside.
I remember stories about the blizzards that hit when I was little. A sunny day could turn quickly and anyone caught away from their homes was lucky to survive. When people don’t respect the weather and leave home without proper warm clothing it can be a disaster. Old Man Winter has no respect for flip flops, cut-off jeans and short sleeves when it’s the winter season. Stay safe and take time to dress for the conditions.
This year we have observed the elk herd as it traveled through our area. When we first moved here Lyle Thornton would stop on his way home from work at the mill in Weippe and ask if we saw the herd. Our response was always, “No.”, but we found out later that the elk usually traveled just north of our farm where we couldn’t see them. This year they have spent time on our hay field and even came onto the lawn just west of our house to browse on the grass.
I have spent time taking photos of them, but the slightest noise and they are gone. They are like the flocks of wild turkeys that wonder through our yards; one unusual sound and they disappear. We love watching the wild life and even slow down when we are driving on our gravel roads to let them pass. After so many years living in the city we don’t take this rural living for granted.
On the trip to Lewiston Steve spotted a used rototiller at a business we were at and decided to purchase it. Now weeding the garden will be a lot easier this summer. He is in the process of checking it out and will use his mechanical abilities to get it running. He and his brother Greg tinkered around with fixing things when they were young and this talent has stayed with him. I know I will certainly appreciate his help as the weeds try to take over the garden.
Our apple trees need to be pruned. Recently Steve took time to visit with Mike Mount, owner of Green Things in Orofino, about this and Mike informed him that any time he has a pruner in his hand is a good time to prune. Our yard is still covered with snow, so as soon as it warms up we will take care of that chore. I spent Saturday in Orofino at the P.E.O. Founders Day Event. It was held at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church’s Little Flower Room. The hostess chapter was Chapter CD of which I am a member. The committee was chaired by Kenda Tribble who reserved the space in March of 2019. The committee held planning meetings throughout that year and really tied up all the details.
Everyone knows what a great cook Jo Moore is. Under her direction the menu was planned and the results were excellent. Chicken Marsala, rice pilaf, green beans, a roll and cheese cake tarts topped with cherries was served. It was delicious.
P.E.O. Idaho State Chapter President Teresa Baillie drove to Orofino from her home near Kellogg, Idaho to attend the event. It was a pleasure to spend time with her. She is a fun and gracious lady. Teresa will preside over the Idaho State Convention to be held in Burley, Idaho in May and will then turn her responsibilities over to Phyllis Howard. There were several past presidents of Idaho State Chapter in attendance. Susan Charles and Rita Myers spent the day with us.
Everyone was entertained by the members of Chapter BV of Grangeville who were in charge of the program. The challenge with the JEOPARDY game is to remember to state the answer in a question.
The chapter received many compliments for all the work the committee had done to make this Founder’s Day a great success.
After the event Jo Moore’s son Richard stepped in to handle the dish washer in the kitchen. Thanks Richard.
The members of the chapter helped the committee straighten up the room for the next event. Great job everyone.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Kim Cox on Feb. 29, to Gunner Dean Denison on March 1, to Danny Brown on March 2, to Lisa Dahl on March 3, and to Lawson Jared on March 4.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday wishes to their daughter Danette McIntosh on March 3.
