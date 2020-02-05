Sunday, Feb. 2, was the 133rd celebration of Groundhog’s Day. At 7.25 a.m. the skies were cloudy at Gobblers Knob in Pennsylvania, and Punxsutanney Phil did not see his shadow. The residents of the North East and Midwest were happy to hear about the prediction.
It sounded like they had had enough of Old Man Winters favorite time of year.
The origins of Groundhog’s Day have been traced back to the 1700’s when German settlers arrived in the United States. They brought a tradition known as Candlemas Day, a celebration of the midpoint between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. About a century later it was renamed as Groundhog’s Day.
According to superstition, sunny skies that day signify a stormy and cold second half of the winter, while a cloudy day indicates that arrival of an early spring. This explanation came from the NOAA website.
On Sunday our weather here in Idaho was cloudy and a light snow had fallen over night. Temperatures ranged from 27 degrees over night and climbed to 34 degrees during the daylight hours.
Our Fraser Groundhog confirmed that Punxsutanney Phil’s prediction was “Spot on” and we can expect an early spring.
Our temperatures have remained on the warm side over the past three months and most of the moisture fell as rain. With no snow on the hay field near the house the pond located there will not fill up with water. We will have to see if Old Man Winter will decide to take a stand and challenge the Groundhog’s prediction.
The Fraser Get Together Club will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 12 o’clock noon. The theme is Valentine’s Day and hostesses are Sally Marks and Rosena Aultz.
If you are not a member and are interested in attending contact Rosena Aultz at 208-435-4138.
On Monday, I stopped and visited with the Kinney family. Over coffee with Blanche and Vern, I heard about their experiences on the fire lookout towers in Oregon. Last year, in this area of Idaho, we were fortunate that there weren’t any wildfires around here.
Remember to send some LOVE to your special person on Valentine’s Day.
Sherry Schlader has a good selection of gift items to choose from. She will have fresh roses, mixed fresh bouquets, blooming plants and of course a variety of baked items. If your special person has a sweet tooth ask her about her cupcakes, sugar cookies and the famous Candy Bar Bouquets.
There will be hand crafted cards to choose from and she has a nice selection of Margo’s beautiful gift items. Contact Sherry at telephone number 208-435-4793 for more information. Delivery is available.
Did you enjoy the photograph that retired Clearwater National forest Service Forester Tam White took of the Black Mountain Lookout in the January 29 issue of the Clearwater Tribune? It was entirely covered with snow and ice and looked like a cake that had been frosted with white icing. It was absolutely beautiful.
Breyer Boyer joined the Orofino High School Cheers Team for the competition at Rathdrum last weekend. Marie Armitage and her daughter, Bobbi Boyer traveled to the competition on Friday and booked reservations at the Comfort Inn in Coeur d’Alene for the weekend.
On Saturday, they were joined by Marie’s sister Dorene D’Andrea and her daughter Angie. The competition was well attended and the Orofino team came in first in all three categories for District 2A.
Marie admired the team effort and plans to attend the final competition in Orofino on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Congratulations to the Cheers Team and good luck on Saturday.
Shirley Lutes sends Happy Birthday Greetings to her grandson Sean Robinson on Feb. 11.
Steve Green sends Happy Birthday Greetings to his granddaughter Finley Scott on Feb. 12. Finley will be six years old.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Theresa Luna on Feb. 8.
