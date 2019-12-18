The Fraser Community is looking a lot like a Currier and Ives painting. Snow started falling on Saturday, Dec. 14 and continued on into the next day. The ground is now covered with five to six inches of snow and the pine trees looked like flocked Christmas trees.
On Monday morning we woke up to 27 degrees. Everywhere we looked the fields were covered with snow. The clouds cleared away and we were blessed with a beautiful winter landscape.
The Clearwater Highway District employees were busy clearing the snow off the roads on Sunday and now all we have to do is plow our own driveways. Thanks guys!
The first snow fall of the season is always fun, of course this requires paths to be cleared to the out-buildings and the snow removed from the stairs that lead to the porches. Our family of cats do not like to wade through deep snow so we shovel paths for them.
Tuesday morning we drove down to Orofino to drop the Fraser News off at the Clearwater Tribune and then stopped at the Ponderosa Restaurant for breakfast. Steve presented the fellows at the first booth with a plaque that said, “If a man is in the woods and no woman can hear him, would he still be wrong?” You can imagine the comments that brought up! Dennis Thompson was reminded of a time when he was out on his ATV and was a little short on gas. He decided to remain at a crossroad on the trail until he was found. That same sign appeared a couple days later with the last word “Wrong” crossed out and the word “Lost” put in its place.
P.E.O. Chapter CD members held their Christmas Social meeting at the home of Julia Irby on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The chapter officers provided lunch for 23 members to thank them for their support during the year.
Our Program for Continuing Education recipient, Kelsey White, and her mother, Elizabeth Morgan, were invited, but Kelsey was scheduled for finals at LCSC and couldn’t attend. We did get the good news that she “ACED” both tests and had only one more to finish out this semester.
After dessert, Lynn McCarthy put on her Santa’s hat and passed out the presents which were then shared. The last item for the day was to help Julia put her house back in order. It was a very enjoyable day.
The Fraser Ladies Get Together Club held their regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11. After the meeting they decorated the center for the Annual Christmas potluck dinner which was held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12 o’clock noon. Tammy Sauter arrived early to start the fire in the wood stove. Her husband Jeff was on a trip to California so she took over his handy man duties. The hostesses were Peggy Ball, Norma Brand and Sally Marks. This year, Craig and Marge Comstock provided one of the turkeys for this dinner.
After Vern Kinney gave the blessing it was time to enjoy all the good food. This year, there were 30 adults and one teenager, no children attended so Santa called off his visit. We were pleased to have Neil and Pam Moynahan, Craig and Marge Comstock, and Emery and Lori Scriven join us for the day. After the meal everyone helped take down the tables and chairs and put the building back in order for the next event.
The next event will be the fundraiser for the Wild Weippe Rodeo Princesses, to help them with the funds they need for their reign during the next year. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 21. There will be a Spaghetti Feed at the Fraser Community Center, scheduled for 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
2020 Wilde Weippe Rodeo Princess Samantha Brown and her horse Chip joined the Orofino Christmas Festival Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 6.
The birth of the Sharon and Mike McHones first great grandchild was due to arrive on Dec. 2. Lynsey Peebles Rengon and her husband Nathan requested that Grandma Sharon be there for the birth. Sharon thought that the baby might arrive early, so she made reservations on Alaska Airlines and caught a flight out of Pullman, WA to arrive at the Rengon home for Thanksgiving.
While waiting for the baby to be born she made a trip to the town of Oso that had been destroyed by the mud slide. Her friend Julie and her husband Adam were among the casualties and she located the trees that were planted to commemorate their lives.
Haden James Rengon was born on Dec. 6, about 2 p.m. He weighed nine pounds and six ounces and was 22 ½ inches long. Sharon attended the birth along with Nathan and the team of doctors and nurses. Ask Sharon about her visit and how she offered to bring that great grandson home with her. She arrived back in Fraser on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Loretta Judd enjoyed a visit with Tony and Mike Smith and their family over the holiday. She flew to Maryland for Thanksgiving and spent three weeks there before returning home. She is looking forward to a visit from her nephew Brian and his family for the Christmas holiday.
While visiting Loretta, I enquired about Shirley Schoenek. Steve and I met her and her late husband Ken when we joined the Fraser Grange in 2001. Shirley moved to Watertown, NY to be near her family when Ken passed away. She celebrated her 95th birthday on Dec. 11.
Shirley’s mother Florence Millicent Judd (Garrett) was born on the Judd Ranch on March 9, 1899 and Shirley was born on the same ranch in 1924. Millicent was the sister of Lawrence and Howard Judd.
Claud Judd’s book “Judd’s in Fraser”, Idaho tells of the history of this family. Steve and I received a copy of Claud’s book when we moved here in 2001.
Nancy Maki reported that the members of the Faith Lutheran Church in Pierce invite everyone to the Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. The offering will be used for the cadets at the IDYCA in Pierce. Please join the members as they celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus. Call Nancy at 208-464-2453 for more information.
Kirk and Rhonda Grangewer send Happy Anniversary Greetings to their daughter Jessica Squires and her husband Jeremy on Dec. 31.
Happy Birthday greetings go out to Michele Brown on Dec. 30.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Jerry Sandy Moore on Dec. 31.
