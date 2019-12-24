At the Nov. meeting in 2005 the Fraser Grange members voted to sponsor a Community Service Project for the Fraser Community.
It was the first Merry Christmas sign to be displayed on the reverse side of the “Fraser Welcomes You: signs at the east and west end of the Fraser Community.
A Christmas card was the inspiration for the first sign; it was two colorful Poinsettia flowers surrounded by branches from evergreen trees on a white background.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2005, Master of the Fraser Grange, Linda Beard and Secretary/Treasurer Norma Brand were joined by a neighbor, Peggy Bell and Linda’s daughter, Sharon Klein for a painting party at the Fraser Grange Hall.
In 3 1/2 hours the paint had been applied to the two signs and once the paint had dried they were ready to be installed.
The next day, Mother Nature, adder her blessings to the project and Steve Brand and Reggie Ball had an easy time with the two installations. It was a sunny day and the couples took time to have their photos taken with the sign to add to their Christmas letters.
In 2009, Fraser Ladies Get Together Club, decided to make a new sign. This time Peggy Ball and Norma Brand came up with the snowman design and Donna Brown and Oreta Stuart helped apply the paint to the sign.
Area residents expressed how much they liked the original signs so the next year the colorful Poinsettia signs were installed again.
Next year, 2020, the colorful snowman signs will again add a cheerful touch to the winter scene. Now as you travel HWY 11 between Greer and Weippe take time to enjoy the festive Merry Christmas signs.
We hope, they are a reminder that this is a very special time of year.
The Fraser Community sends its condolences to Dan and Donna Stickney on the passing of Dan’s father, Wayne.
Merry Christmas to everyone from the Fraser Community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.