The days in this last month of 2019 are flying by and there is now only 13 shopping days until Christmas. Have you finished with your gift list?
Sherry Schlader reported she has three sizes of Poinsettia Plants available, plus fresh evergreen wreaths and an array of fresh flowers for center pieces. The telephone number at her shop on Lower Fords Creek Road is 208-435-4793; call her and let her know what you are looking for. She even has delivery service available.
On Dec. 6, the day before my birthday, my Fraser Get Together Club Secret Sister had Sherry deliver a colorful fresh flower bouquet to my door. The bouquet included dwarf green hydrangeas, large red carnations, small red/white carnations, baby’s breath and greens. The clear glass vase had a beautiful sliver ribbon tied around the neck with a pretty small glass poinsettia glued to the bow. It was so special!
I will find out on Wednesday, Dec. 11, who my Secret Sister is and let her know how much I am enjoying her gift.
The Club will hold their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. They will draw hostess names and Secret Sister names for the coming year. The names of the Secret Sisters for the past year will be revealed at this meeting.
After the meeting the Club will set up the Fraser Community Center for the Family Christmas Potluck Dinner which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12 o’clock noon.
The Club will supply the turkey, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, ham and rolls. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish or a dessert to share.
Santa will make an appearance. Parents are asked to bring a small gift for each child so Santa can deliver it along with a sack of candy.
This is always a fun time for the community to come and visit with our neighbors and enjoy the tasty food.
“Remember to mark your calendars” for the Fraser Family Christmas Potluck Dinner. It will be held on Dec. 14, at the Fraser Community Center on Highway 11 at 12 o”clock noon. Call one of the hostesses if you have any questions; Peggy at 208-435-4209, Norma at 208-4335-4354, or Sally at 208-435-4346.
We really enjoyed the article about the Grangemont School, reported by Elizabeth Morgan in the Nov. 27 issue of the Clearwater Tribune. The community is fortunate that Don Massey purchased the property in 2006 and decided to restore the building instead of letting it be turned into a hay barn.
When Barbara Fitzsimmons finished her Masters Degree from the University of Idaho her professor asked her to choose a topic on which to write a theses. She had always been interested in history and decided to research the old schools of Clearwater County,
I had the privilege of reading her thesis and was amazed at all the information she had acquired. She included pictures of the schools and gave some details about each building. Barbara loaded her original copy of her thesis to someone and it never returned to her. If anyone has information on the thesis please give the Fitzsimmons a call at 208-476-3802.
Sherry and Larry Schlader spent Thanksgiving with their daughter Heather and her family in Boise. Due to Sherry’s schedule at the shop in Weippe it wasn’t always possible for them to take the time off, especially at this time of year.
Now that she has moved her business to the farm it has freed up her time to take a vacation. They had a good visit and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.
Marie and Gerry Armitage send Happy Birthday Greetings to their grandson Jayce Armitage on Dec. 23.
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Dave Strong on Dec. 21, and to Gerry Armitage on Dec. 23.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Dave and Wanda Strong on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.