The Fraser Community has enjoyed the cool temperatures for this part of the month of Aug. During the day on Sunday, Aug. 18, the thermometer registered a high of 85 degrees. Our night time temperatures for the past week have been in the 50 degree range.
The yellowjackets have given us a break this year. We have been able to have breakfast on the back porch. Last year was a totally different story. Maybe the cold wet spring weather had an effect on their survival.
On Friday, I joined the members Chapter CD at the Fiesta En Jalisco Restaurant for Lunch Bunch. Sixteen members gathered to congratulate Betty Burnham for her many years of volunteer service. We were also joined by members of the Hospital Auxiliary and the CMPL Board.
Mayor Joe Pippenger presented Betty with a plaque listing all the organizations that she served as accountant and treasurer over the past 28 years. A bouquet of yellow daisies was also presented to her by her P.E.O. Chapter. Everyone had a good visit while they enjoyed their lunch.
The Brown Farm finished combining the winter wheat of Cavendish and returned to the farm on Saturday. They are now busy working the fields here in the Fraser Community.
The Wild Weippe Rodeo and Parade was held on the weekend of Aug. 17 and 18. I visited with the members of the Rebekah Lodge while waiting for the parade to begin. They had been busy setting up the food for their famous Haystacks that they serve each year. Homemade pies were also on the menu.
The Lodge had been gifted special aprons designed and made by Shelby Bird last year. The aprons were made of colorful fabric, and cooks looked great in them.
Queen Shelby Bird and her horse Jade were at the head of the parade. This year she was joined by quite a number of Rodeo Queens from around the area.
2018 Weippe rodeo Queen Emma Brown carried the American Flag followed by three members of that group.
Samantha Brown and Natalie Bonner were chosen for princesses for next years rodeo.
It was great to have three of the EhCapa Riders back again this years. They were dressed in their beaded outfits and their horses wore beautifully beaded tack.
I took a photo of the “Class of 79” and recognized Wanda Gagewer Strong among the class members.
Everone I talked to thought the parade committee did a great job this year.
After the parade I visited with Steve Green who drove down from his home in Coeur d’Alene for the weekend. He planned to cook at Bev and Barry Bailey’s gathering on Saturday evening. His wife, Carol, remained at home.
The Weippe Heritage Museum held a baked food sale on Friday and Saturday. When I returned to our car after the parade, I had time to visit with Emerald and Elata Hutchin and Sally Marks.
I had just picked up our mail on Saturday afternoon when Mike Dahl stopped on his way home. He works at the Empire Mill and watched the parade from there. He commented that this year’s parade was the best he had seen in quite a while.
Loretta Judd enjoyed a visit from Fred and Carrie Schmidt on Sunday afternoon. They had been to Silverwood on Friday and had visited with Carol Green on their return trip to their cabin at the Deyo Reservoir. They spent Saturday evening at Bev and Barry Bailey’s gathering.
Sherry and Larry Schlader enjoyed a visit from their daughter, Heather Haworth, her husband, Jason and their granddaughters over the weekend. They stayed at the Vacation House in Weippe and attended the rodeo on Saturday. The rodeo was fun and the stands were filled.
Call Sherry’s Cakes and Bouquets at 208-435-4793 for fresh cut flowers and cakes. She has a selection of fall colors to choose from.
The Fraser Community sends condolences to the family of Clo Ann McNall who passed away on Aug. 11 and to the family of Dean Brandt who passed away on Aug. 16.
Sharon and Mike Beard send Happy Anniversary Greetings to their daughter Sharon Cape and her husband Jon on Aug. 29.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Toby and Kim Cox on Sept. 4.
