The Fraser Community had one hot day last week. It was on Wednesday, Aug. 5, when our day time temperature ramped up to 93 degrees. The rest of the days topped out in the 70 degree range. We did get a nice shower on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6.
The Jackson Ranch has been busy with the hay season. Their equipment processes big square bails. Marge Comstock had her special camera ready to record the bailing and stacking process and then shared them with the readers of the Fraser News. Thanks Marge.
I visited with Donna Brown on Monday. They enjoyed a visit from their daughter Danette McIntosh, her husband Josh, and her children, Grace, Lydia and Aaron. Besides visiting with the family they spent four days out on the North Fork. They returned to their home in Nampa on Monday.
Donna also reported that the grain harvest started on Monday, Aug. 10.
Sherry and Larry Schlader enjoyed a visit from their granddaughter Sophie Haworth. While she was here they spent time fishing at Deyo Reservoir and she enjoyed riding on the ATV.
Reggie Ball celebrated his 77th birthday on the evening of Aug. 6. Peggy invited their neighbors and Reggie’s son Randy and his wife Carrie for a Stir Fry. The party was held in the newly constructed lean too off the shop. Just as the tables and chairs were moved to that covered space a fast moving rain storm hit their home. It dumped quite a bit of rain before it moved on. Several years ago Reggie had made this big wok and even designed the handles out of an antler. Several guests helped stir the meat until it was cooked and when the veggies were added the big cover was used to help steam the ingredients. If you have ever had a meal prepared in this wok, you will have to agree that it is pretty tasty. Apple pie and ice cream put the finishing touches to the meal. Happy Birthday Reggie.
Sally Marks reported that the 50th Anniversary of the Timberline class of 1970 will be held on Aug. 14-15. This was the first graduating class of the Timberline High School.
Mike Green was a member of the 1969 class which was the last class to graduate from the Weippe High School. That building has been dismantled and the only part of the building that remains is the gym.
On Friday, just the 1970 class members are invited to a BBQ at the Deyo house at 5 p.m. There will be time to visit and the float for the parade will be built. Watch for them in the Wild Weippe Rodeo Parade on Saturday.
Saturday’s venue will be a Pig Roast to be held at 5 p.m. Timberline graduates are invited to stop by and get reacquainted with your old class mates. Bring your own favorite beverage if you have one. There will be soft drinks available.
Graduates are invited to come back to the Deyo House on Sunday and have breakfast. Serving time is 9 o’clock. This sounds like a fun-filled weekend for the Timberline graduates.
Linda Beard stopped by last week to deliver my Secret Sister Gift from the June Get Together meeting. She had been to the Walkers to pick raspberries and stopped in on her way home. We enjoyed a good visit and caught up on what she and Mike had been doing.
The Wild Weippe Rodeo and parade will be held this weekend. Fraser resident Sam Brown is one of this years rodeo princesses along with Savannah Gering. It will be fun to find out who next year’s queen and princess will be.
Clearwater Powers magazine, The Ruralite featured the Deyo Reservoir on the front page. Lori Mai interviewed Marge Kuchynka, who gave details about how the Schmidt Brothers Mill Pond was turned into the Deyo Reservoir. Groundbreaking for the Deyo Reservoir was held on July 7, 2011 and by June 29, 2013 the campgrounds and the reservoir were ready to open. Reservations for the campgrounds can be made online at www.weippe.com. They will be open until Oct. 10, 2020.
Rosena Aultz brought to my attention that I had spelled her granddaughter’s name wrong in last week’s column. Her name is Mariah Elizabeth Conder. She is now three years old. Thanks for bringing that to my attention and it is now corrected in my information.
Donna and Danny Brown send Happy Birthday Greetings to their grandson Aaron Joseph McIntosh on Aug. 21. Aaron will be six years old.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Laine Harris on Aug. 23 and to Kirk Grangewer on Aug. 24.
