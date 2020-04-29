The rainy weather has returned to our area of Idaho. Everything is turning green, especially the wheat fields as the Brown Family Farm completed fertilizing before the rains started.
As I look out of the window to the east at about 1:22 p.m. on Monday afternoon I can see a huge, dark rain cloud heading our way. The NOAA weather station did forecast the possibility of thunderstorms for today. Our rain gage collected almost 1/3 of an inch over the past several days.
I visited with Jean Bennett on Monday. She and Darrel are fine.
Recently, Jean took time to visit with Karen Watts when she and Darrel were in Weippe.
Steve visited with a friend that lives in Dover, Ohio on Saturday. The economy in that part of the county is in the same condition as it is here. Gasoline is selling for $1.39 a gallon in Ohio.
Marge Kuchynka reported the “20th Annual Retreat to Weippe 3 Mile Run Walk” will be held on May 23 at 8:30 a.m. The cost to enter the event is $15, which included a shirt, if postmarked before May 10. If you want to do the walk or run only – no shirt- and sign up on the morning of the race the cost is $8.
If the race is cancelled because of Covid-19, notification will be emailed and all shirts will be delivered or mailed.
For more information go to: www.weippe.com/events. Entries can be picked up or dropped off at the Weippe Library or call 208-435-4362.
Disregarding the “Stay at Home or Social Distancing” suggestions, our feathered friends are continuing to congregate on a big pond in the Fraser community. On Sunday, a large flock of Snow Geese returned to the area and joined the Canada Geese and ducks. Maybe they decided to wait for better weather to continue their trek to the summer nesting grounds on the Tundra. It was a busy morning when a Sandhill Crane temporarily joined the group.
A Blue Heron was spotted at the water’s edge as he was looking for a tender morsel for his dinner, while the Canada Geese family showed off their new clutch of five babies.
The Chapman Wetlands attract a wide variety of water fowl as they migrate to the nesting areas on the Tundra. Now is a good time to check out that area.
I sent a copy of the P.E.O. write up that appeared in the Clearwater Tribune to Carrie Stuart Parks. Carrie is the author of the book “Portrait of Vengeance” which Chapter CD gave to out-going president Ellen Tomlinson. The article was also added to the Recording Secretaries minutes for March 10 meeting. Due to the Coronavirus Epidemic, all meetings have been cancelled by International Chapter until August.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Diane and Jason Cochrell on May 1.
May Basket Day is just two days away. Have you ever hung a basket of flowers on someone’s door on May 1st? Steven and I did give one to Marie Green when we first moved to the Fraser Community. Instead of running away before she opened the door we stayed and were invited into her home for a visit.
I looked up some of the history of May Day and discovered a picture of the First Lady Grace Coolidge and the children who delivered her basket in 1927 and one of Eleanor Roosevelt in 1938. The young girls who delivered the baskets of flowers were all dressed in white for this special occasion.
Happy May Day from the Fraser Community.
