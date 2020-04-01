Looking back at my Day Timer I noticed that the first day of March came in like a lamb and looks like it will go out like a lion. The temperature on the last day of the month was 48 degrees, but it certainly felt a lot colder as a strong wind was blowing from the southwest. It penetrated right through all the layers of winter clothing we had on. About 2:30 p.m. I watched as the wind blew dark clouds over the Fraser Community bringing heavy amounts of rain and sleet with it. Our driveway soon had big puddles of water standing in every low spot.
On Sunday afternoon we were surprised to hear the first thunder of this year as a rain storm passed over our farm.
The month of March has finally ended, but if the saying that April showers bring May flowers is true, we may be in for another rainy month. If this is true, wouldn’t it be great to have our gardens covered with colorful flowers next month?
April Fools Day, sometimes referred to as All Fools Day is an annual celebration held on April 1. It is the day dedicated to playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes on unsuspecting friends. Be on guard, or you may have a prank played on you and the words “April Fool” will come from somewhere.
April Fools joke
What do you say when it’s raining chickens and ducks on April Fools Day? “Haven’t we had enough of this Fowl Spring Weather” this year!”
Maybe this wet spring weather is a positive event as we adhere to the advice to stay home while the Coronavirus epidemic is active.
The Clearwater Highway District has been busy spreading gravel on the roads in the Fraser community.
On Monday afternoon, I visited with a friend who lives in Portland, OR. She lives in a condominium complex and feels fortunate that she has been prepared for just such an event as this. In Portland, if you need groceries you are required to go on line and put in your order. She has given up her car and uses public transportation to get around, so this is not an option for her. Her neighbors keep in touch with her, so if she needs something they will add her needs to their orders. At times like this people do step up to the plate and help where they can.
We feel very fortunate to live in this county, even though it does have its inconveniences; our small town can still carry on business which is a blessing. I talked to our local businesses and found they have set up ways for their customers to get their needs met. We can use the post office, bank, gas station, court house, grocery stores, clinics and restaurants; they all have made arrangements so we can get by.
I visited with Bobbi Boyer, she and her mom, Marie Armitage will head up the Fraser Boosters 4-H Club this year. Bobbi has been in the program for many years and is very knowledgeable about the program. Activities will resume when they are given the “OK” by the county.
Bobbi’s son, Macoy has started his Senior Project and is earning money to purchase props for the Annual Haunted House. Once they get back in school he will be holding fund raiser again. Watch for more information in this column. Good Luck Macoy.
We received a graduation announcement from Shelby Bird. She will attend the University of Idaho in the fall to study Accounting. I loved the John Wayne quote on her card, “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway”. Good Luck Shelby.
Timberline High school will hold their graduation activities on June 12. The Six for Tea Event to honor the senior girls at the end of April has been cancelled.
Tammy Sauter called to inform the members of the Fraser Get Together Club that the April meeting to be held on Wednesday, April 8 has been cancelled.
The North Central Idaho Farm and Ranch Magazine Spring issue had an interesting article on veterinarian Dr. Virgil Frei. He owns the Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic and has a team of three vets that help meet the needs of the area.
Nutrition, Genetics and Reproduction Science are his main interests. He has been gathering data on the area’s livestock for decades and has gone so far as to develop a mineral supplement to address his finding.
The type of nutrition a cow gets during the first trimester determines not only the quality of the immune system in her calf when it’s born, but also its rate of gain throughout life, its reproductive ability and longevity in the herd.
I thought of Sam Brown when I read this article as she has started her own herd. Her grandmother Donna Brown reported that her heifers have given birth to three calves this spring.
Happy Birthday Greetings go out to Loretta Judd and Karen Fowler on April 3, and to Abigail Brown on April 6.
Linda and Mike Beard send Happy Birthday Greetings to their son-in-law, Jon Cape on April 5.
Happy Anniversary Greetings go out to Marie and Gerry Armitage on April 4.
