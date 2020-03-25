Our last meeting was on March 9. The meeting was called into order at 7 p.m. by Brier Boyer. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Logan Hunter and the 4-H pledge was led by Cody Bird. The old business was almost identical to the new business this week.
Beef field took place on March 14 at Lewiston livestock.
Swine field day sign up was on March 13 and was planned for March 21 but has been CANCELLED.
Block and bridle day is planned for April 4 at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration is due by March 25 and is $25 or $30 at the door and lunch is an additional $5. This would be a good experience for anyone doing beef, pigs, sheep, or horses. It will take place at the University of Idaho Pavilion in Moscow.
Also don’t forget that beef weigh in is on April 18 and pig weigh in is on June 6.
In addition, robotics camp, for ages 9-14, is March 23-27 from 4-6 p.m. every night.
We will also be doing another Cemetery clean-up. This will take place on April 24 at 9 a.m. and the majority of the club will be helping. If you have signed up and are unable to make it please let Rick know. Roadside cleanup will be sometime in May and we will set the time and date at the next meeting.
Tawnee Eller is doing a 4-H related senior project. She is going to be working to try and raise awareness for Frasier 4-H, help us raise funds through a raffle for a cord of wood, and help out more with other 4-H related activities.
Next on the agenda is the topic of our leader. As many of you know Rick is resigning from 4-H leader after years of dedicated service. He is passing the Baton on to Bobby Boyer and Marie Armitage who have stepped up to take his place so that he may enjoy his retirement, but they will still have help from Rick. They decided that they could take over at the start of June.
The essays are complete and the winner of the win a hog contest has yet to be determined.
The door prize was won by Logan Hunter but he donated it back.
This week’s snacks were provided by McCoy and Briar Boyer and Trevon Hoyt. Next month’s snacks will be provided by Merideth and Kylie Rowland.
The next meeting is planned to take place on April 13.
