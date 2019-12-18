This week’s 4-H meeting on Dec. 9 was very exciting. Brier Boyer began the meeting, Courtney Morris led the American pledge and McCoy Boyer led the 4-H pledge. There were many things taking place this meeting. The first was elections for office. Everyone has to run and be elected or re-elected. The results are as follows: Bryer Boyer was elected as president, Chase Hunter was elected as vice president, Tawny Eller was elected as secretary, Lauren Carr elected as reporter and Courtney Morris was elected treasurer.
The door prize was won by Clayton Hunter who donated it back. Clayton Hunter will also be bringing next meeting’s snacks. We also got news from Danielle Carr that the new 4-H book system is up and running and is working very well. After the meeting was adjourned there was a secret Santa gift exchange. We had all drawn a name the previous month and the gifts were passed out anonymously. Merry Christmas everyone and until next year
On Monday, Oct. 28, Fraser 4-H held its annual 4-H awards banquet. The kids from the 4-H, their parents and their leaders gathered to enjoy a potluck meal. Fair participants were awarded their 4-H certificate of achievement and funds from market animals sold at the fair were distributed by Erin Rodgers, 4-H Youth Development Program Manager.
At this meeting Rick McIntosh, the leader of Fraser 4-H, announced his upcoming resignation on May 1st from his role in our club in order to take time to enjoy his retirement. We thank you, Rick, for your eight years of devoted service to Fraser 4-H, we will miss haing you as our leader. Don’t forget to sign up for this year’s 4-H year. We are very excited because for many years we have been doing paper books by hand or in hard to use software, but this year there’s a new option. We are using a new program which allows you to easily complete all of your books online. I look forward to seeing you all on Nov. 11 at our next 4-H meeting.
