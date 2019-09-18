On the evening of Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. the Fraser 4-H club held a meeting. We briefly talked about the flag take down from the previous month. With fair coming up from the Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 of this month there were many things to discuss.
In regards to the other 4-H business, there will be no meeting in October because of the 4-H banquet. Our next meeting will be held on Nov. 11. At the banquet, we will decide who will bring snacks for the next meeting. Cameron Summerfield won the door prize and donated it back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.