Each Timberline School senior is required to complete a senior project before graduating.
Emma Brown was the Wild Weippe rodeo Queen for 2018 and is familiar with the requirements that go with the position.
For her senior project she decided to help raise funds for the 2020 Rodeo Princesses, Samantha Brown and Savannah Gering.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, she will hold a Spaghetti Feed at the Fraser Community Center. They will serve from 4 until 8 p.m.
The cost is $8 for children and $10 per adult.
The meal will consist of spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert.
The committee is looking forward to serving you, see you on Saturday.
For more information contact Emma at 1-208-791-4027.
