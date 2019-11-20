Officer Dave Beaver received notification from a sportsman that he had found a whitetail buck shot on Brown’s Ridge Road, eight miles southeast of Weippe, on Thursday, Nov. 7. The buck was a mature 4x4 and was found about 30 yards off the road in a clearcut. It appears that the deer may have been shot with a rifle at night. Nothing was salvaged from the animal.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Dave Beaver at (208) 791-5118 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1(800) 632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous.
