Increase wildlife on your property.¨ Learn how to incorporate wildlife into your other land management goals.
Enhance biodiversity.
According to surveys, one of the top priorities of rural landowners is managing their property to enhance wildlife habitat and biodiversity. This program will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation, as well cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some of our most popular local wildlife species.
Thursday, March 26, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Extension office, 2200 Michigan Ave., Orofino, Idaho. Sign-In begins at 5:30 pm.
Cost is $10 per person. Call the UI Extension office at 208-476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu to pre-register. Program brochures are posted on our website: https://www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/clearwater/news
Pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure seating availability and to help us plan for handouts and refreshments.
