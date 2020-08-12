These big lakes and reservoirs provide excellent and unique fishing opportunities and make great destinations.
Idaho is world-famous for its quality fishing, which includes not only a wide variety of species, but different types of waters. Those include Idaho’s “Great Lakes,” which are not only large in size, but also provide excellent and/or unique fishing opportunities for trophy-sized fish. In most cases, they also provide a user-friendly experience because services and accommodations are typically on the lakes, or close by. Many also offer guided fishing trips and boat rentals for people who don’t have all the equipment they need.
Lakes also offer a serene summer (or fall) getaway where you can enjoy sparkling waters and gentle lapping of waves against the shore. You have a variety of ways to catch fish ranging from trolling in open water to casting or trolling near the shoreline in a canoe or kayak, to casting bait or a lure from a dock or from the bank.
Not to pit Idaho’s famed rivers against its lakes, but on average, fish tend to grow larger in lakes and reservoirs, and you have the opportunity to catch some of the biggest fish found in the state.
Idaho’s Great Lakes are well distributed around the state, so whether you want a day trip, weekend outing or vacation, there’s likely one fairly close, but they can also provide a good destination for a road trip and a chance to experience someplace new.
This list of destinations is hardly comprehensive. There are many other Idaho lakes worthy of your time and fishing efforts, and you can find more information at Idaho Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner, but here are 10 lakes and reservoirs that are among the best:
Dworshak Reservoir
If you want a big reservoir with lots of elbow room, Dworshak is a great opportunity to find solitude and good fishing. The reservoir is created by Dworshak Dam and creates a backwater on the North Fork of the Clearwater River and several tributaries stretching about 16,500 acres across miles in the heart of the Clearwater backcountry.
Anglers can catch kokanee salmon, trout, and smallmouth bass. Dworshak is the current state record holder for smallmouth bass and continues to produce trophy-sized fish.
Most people access the reservoir and launch boats via Dworshak State Park at the reservoir’s south end, near the town of Ahsaka and a few miles west of Orofino. If you’re planning to camp, that’s a good option that will give you easy access to nearby services.
But another option if you want more seclusion is boat-in campsites with no road access that are managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers. There are 96 of them located throughout the reservoir, and all are equipped with vault toilets, picnic tables, and fire rings. Use is first-come, first-served, and there are no camping fees.
While the reservoir has dozens of miles of shoreline, its lack of road access means it’s best suited for boaters, not shore anglers, although there are a few places to access it. Services are limited once you’re on the lake, so stock up in nearby communities before you get there.
Lake Pend Oreille
While this list isn’t in order of importance, it’s still fitting to start with Lake Pend Oreille because it’s Idaho’s largest lake, and you couldn’t consider listing the Great Lakes of Idaho without it. Lake Pend Oreille boasts some impressive stats: it’s 43 miles long and six miles wide with 111 miles of shoreline, not to mention 1,158 feet at its deepest spot, making it the fifth-deepest lake in the U.S.
And it’s worth mentioning Lake Pend Oreille is the only lake in Idaho so big and deep that it’s being used by the Navy for submarine testing, so if you think you’ve hooked a big one, you may have no idea how big it actually is.
But let’s stick with the actual fish for now. The backbone of Lake Pend Oreille’s fishing is its kokanee population, which is thriving after Fish and Game launched one of the largest fishery restoration projects in its history to bring those fish back to abundance.
Fish and Game crews recently surveyed the lake and found more kokanee than they’ve seen in 20 years. That’s great news for kokanee anglers, but many other anglers benefit because kokanee also support the lake’s trophy rainbow trout, bull trout, and lake trout populations, allowing them to grow to massive sizes. The lake has produced numerous state record fish, as well as the current world’s record for bull trout (which can no longer be harvested) and the former world-record rainbow trout.
The lake also hosts a variety of other gamefish, including cutthroat trout, brown trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, black crappie, northern pike, and walleye.
And just so you know, there are currently walleye swimming in the lake that have a $1,000 bounty on their heads. To find out if you caught one, cut off its head and bring it to a drop-off point. There’s also a $15 bounty on lake trout in an effort to keep their populations in check and to help keep kokanee abundant. Learn more about the Lake Pend Oreille Angler Incentive Program.
Lake Pend Oreille is also a full-service lake with many marinas, boat rentals, guides, charters and other services, not to mention a multitude of options for lakeside accommodations, which makes it a popular destination for anglers and vacationers alike.
Coeur d’Alene Lake
Being in the shadow of Lake Pend Oreille is a tough spot to be, but Coeur d’Alene Lake still shines with a combination of size, quality and variety. While roughly half the size of Lake Pend Oreille at 26 miles long and about one to three miles wide, it’s still Idaho’s second largest lake (Bear Lake is larger, but divided between Idaho and Utah).
Its native fish include Westslope cutthroat, bull trout and mountain whitefish, but throughout its history, Coeur d’Alene Lake has had many other fish introduced that now provide good-to-excellent fishing opportunities. Game fish include kokanee and Chinook salmon, largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike, yellow perch, black crappie, brown and black bullheads, and more.
Like its bigger sister to the north, the lake has also produced numerous state-record fish, and while its kokanee and Chinook tend to be its marquee fishing attractions, it has repeatedly been named among the top 100 bass fishing lakes in the U.S.
Coeur d’Alene Lake also boasts lots of quality fishing nearby, including the Coeur d’Alene River and its chain lakes, and the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River and St. Joe River, all of which feature more quality fishing opportunities. The lake has not only its namesake town on its shore, but also several smaller communities, all of which provide accommodations, guides and services for a fishing destination.
Lake Cascade
While technically a reservoir, this lake is among the largest in the state at 21-miles long and up to 4.5-miles wide. Despite its sizes, it’s relatively shallow with a mean depth of 26 feet, but it’s extremely productive and has produced numerous state and world-record fish. Lures will likely get you into fish.
