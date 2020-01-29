Seasons and rules brochures will be available in mid-February.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission set the 2020-21 upland game, turkey and furbearer seasons and rules during their meeting on Jan. 23. Printed brochures will be available at license vendors and Fish and Game offices in mid-February, and online by early February.
Summary of changes will be soon be available online.
