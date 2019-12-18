General turkey season in parts of Clearwater, Panhandle runs through Dec. 31.
While hunting wild turkeys in the fall often takes a back seat to big game, waterfowl and upland bird hunting, pursuing the elusive birds in the fall has its advantages.
“Hunting turkeys in the fall can be just as exciting as in the spring,” said Jeff Knetter, Fish and Game upland game and migratory game bird program manager.
For hunters looking to put a wild bird on their Thanksgiving or Christmas table, Idaho’s Panhandle and Clearwater regions both offer general fall hunting seasons and hold the majority of the state’s birds.
In the Clearwater, the season runs through Dec. 31 in management units 8, 8A, 10A, 11, 11A, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 18. Either sex may be harvested during the fall seasons, and the daily bag limit varies by the unit.
Hunters must have a valid Idaho hunting license and a General, Extra, or Special Unit tag. Special unit tags are valid for the fall season only in Units 1, 2, 3 or 5.
For more information, review pages 18-28 of the 2018-19 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules booklet available at all Fish and Game office, license vendors and online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/rules/upland.
