Since the youth hunt kick off ceremonies on Oct. 5, the Game Bird Foundation, in conjunction with Idaho Fish and Game, have released over 100 rooster pheasants in the Palouse River Upland Game Access Area for the benefit of youth hunters.
“Every week we get reports of kids, some as young as ten, and many who have never hunted before, having the times of their lives out there,” reported Jim Hagedorn, Executive Director of the Game Bird Foundation.
Located outside of Potlatch, Idaho, the Palouse River Upland Game Area is private property managed by members of the Game Bird Foundation and is part of Idaho Fish and Game’s Access YES! Program.
It includes more than 800 acres of prime upland game habitat, accessible exclusively for youth hunters ages 17 and under. The area will remain open to youth hunters accompanied by a mentor through the end of the pheasant hunting season.
The Game Bird Foundation will continue to release 25 pheasants each week throughout the hunting season. The public is welcome to attend the release of the birds, and kids may participate by helping to let the birds go, whether or not they plan to hunt.
There is no registration required to attend the pheasant release. Simply join the Game Bird Foundation at the entrance to the Palouse River Upland Game Area at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings throughout the hunting season.
Anyone wishing to participate in the youth hunt at the Palouse River Upland Game Area must pre-register through Idaho Fish and Game Lewiston’s office. They can be reached at (208) 799-5010, and registration is also available online.
Although many families have reported successful hunts where they’ve gone home with a limit of pheasants, many birds go on to establish residency in the rich habitat the Game Bird Foundation has helped develop on the Palouse River Upland Game Area. These birds often assimilate to life in the wild and help grow pheasant populations on the Palouse.
Since its formation, the Game Bird Foundation has been committed to educating the youth and the community, focusing on informing others of the essential role hunters and the public play in game bird management, conservation, hunting, and predator control.
Just this year alone, the Game Bird Foundation and its members, in partnership with local businesses, landowners and state agencies, have raised and released over 6,500 juvenile and mature breeding pheasants, and planted nearly 100 acres of habitat.
The Game Bird Foundation remains focused on using these relationships to improve game bird populations, manage optimal habitat, facilitate access to prime hunting land, and even offer guided youth hunts.
The Game Bird Foundation is non-profit organization committed to producing thriving game bird populations on private and public land, and to advancing game bird capacity across the Inland Empire. The public is welcome at board meetings at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at the Viola Community Center.
Learn more about the exciting work the Game Bird Foundation is doing in the Clearwater and North Idaho regions, or to find out how you can help, visit us on the web at www.thegamebirdfoundation.org or on Facebook @ thegamebirdfoundation.
