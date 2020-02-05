Hunters who are hoping to participate in a spring controlled turkey hunt can apply for one soon. The application period opened Feb. 1, and runs through March 1. Results will be made available by March 20, and any leftover tags will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis on April 1.
Hunters may apply at any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office; with a credit card by calling (800) 554-8685; or online. A 2019 Idaho hunting license is required to apply.
There is a nonrefundable application fee of $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents. Only one application per person or group will be accepted. Additional applications will result in all applications being declared ineligible.
Hunters can find a full list of spring controlled hunts Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer 2020-21 Seasons and Rules brochure, which will be posted to Fish and Game’s website in early February and available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices in mid-February.
Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.
A turkey hunter must have a controlled hunt permit and a general tag or extra tag to hunt in a controlled hunt, and can only harvest one bird per controlled hunt permit.
