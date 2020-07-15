Located along the Snake River, about two miles west of Shelley, this 12 acre fishing pond bears the community namesake. The pond has traditionally provided some limited fishing opportunity when fish are entrained during high spring runoff, but has not received a consistent supply of fish over time.
After noticing a good deal of fishing effort on Shelley Pond over the past year, IDFG suspected that local anglers would benefit from a more consistent angling opportunity supported by the addition of hatchery Rainbow Trout. As such, Shelley Pond received 1,000 Rainbow Trout this summer for anglers to enjoy. Fish were stocked on June 25.
The pond is publicly accessible via state lands along the western side of the water, and a parking area is located there to accommodate vehicles.
Anglers should be aware that property adjacent to the eastern shoreline of the pond is privately owned and not publicly accessible.
