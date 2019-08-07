Saturday, Aug. 10 is the deadline to enter to win the hunt of a lifetime in the second Super Hunt drawing of 2019. Tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn hunts, and one moose hunt will be drawn, as well as a “Super Hunt Comb” that will entitle the winner to hunt for all four species - elk, deer, pronghorn, and moose.
Super Hunt entries are $6 each and Super Hunt Combo entries are $20 each. No hunting license is required for residents or nonresidents to enter a Super Hunt, and there is no limit on the number of times a person can apply. Hunters may enter the drawings at any Fish and Game office, license vendors, by phone at (800)-554-8685, or online at idfg.idaho.gov.
Winners of the drawing can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn, or moose with a tag for that species, including general and controlled hunts. Super Hunt tags are in addition to other tags, meaning if you draw a controlled hunt tag, or purchase a general season tag, you can still participate in these hunts as well as the Super Hunt.
For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.
