The application period closes at midnight Aug. 15. Hunters who were unsuccessful in the first drawing for big game controlled hunts still have a chance at over 2,540 tags available in the second controlled hunt drawing.
There are 1,123 tags for deer, 1,259 tags for elk, 127 for pronghorn, and 34 for black bear available. A list of tags by hunt number is available on Fish and Game’s website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/controlled/2019-second-drawing.
The application period closes midnight Aug. 15. Hunters can apply at Fish and Game license vendors, by telephone at 800-554-8685, or online at Fish and Game’s website. The application fee is $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents for each species.
Results of the drawing will be available around Aug. 22. Any tags not drawn after the second drawing will be sold first-come, first-served Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.
For information on rules and dates for specific hunts, consult the current big game seasons and rules brochure or the Fish and Game website.
