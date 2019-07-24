Grizzly bears were caught on film using research cameras. Go to this link to watch them:
https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/remote-cameras-provide-peek-lives-grizzly-bears
Camera surveys are used by Fish and Game throughout the state to address a variety of research and management objectives for many wildlife species.
Cameras are particularly useful for monitoring elusive and wide ranging animals such as grizzly bears.
Motion activated cameras are baited with scent lure to monitor grizzly bear presence, distribution, activity, and reproductive success.
For more information on grizzly bear management and conservation in Idaho please visit the Fish and Game website.
