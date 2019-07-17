Don’t miss the chance to attend a public meeting on July 30, to learn about a potentially new fall Chinook Salmon fishing opportunity in the Clearwater River. At this meeting, you will learn about why this fishery may be possible, and you will have the opportunity to provide your comments and opinions on how best to manage this fall Chinook Salmon fishery if it occurs.
During this meeting, FREE pizza and refreshments will be provided, and biologists will not only discuss this new fishing opportunity, but they will also present information on the history of salmon and steelhead rules in the Clearwater as well as a study that will be using input from anglers to help evaluate the effects of sport fishing on wild steelhead.
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., and presentations will begin shortly after. The meeting will continue until all angler comments are collected and/or addressed. This meeting will likely last fewer than two hours.
The meeting will be held on July 30 at the Lewiston Idaho Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th Street.
Those unable to attend a meeting can provide their comments to Joe DuPont, Clearwater Region Fisheries Manager, either by phone (208-799-5010), mail (3316 16th Street, Lewiston, ID, 83501), or email (joe.dupont@idfg.idaho.gov).
