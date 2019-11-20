With big game animals on the move for mating and migration, wildlife-vehicle collisions tend to peak this time of year. Motorists are urged to slow down and be extra careful.
The deer mating season occurs in November, and they tend to be active all day and become inattentive at times. And with increased snow in the higher elevations, Idaho’s big game herds are migrating to lower elevation winter ranges, crossing many highways and roads.
“While you can’t predict when wildlife will cross the road, being extra alert, slowing down, and avoiding driving under low light conditions if possible is your best defense,” said Greg Painter, Idaho Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon.
