Due to COVID-19, nonresidents can only purchase nonresident Sawtooth Zone elk tags through F&G’s licensing website on May 11, beginning at 10 a.m online.
Sawtooth Zone tags are capped, and typically sell out extremely fast, because demand is much higher than the nonresident allocation of 274 tags (which does not include outfitter allocation).
In order to purchase a nonresident Sawtooth Zone tag, an individual must have a valid 2020 nonresident hunting license.
Purchase your hunting license before tags go on sale. Tags will not be available to purchase until a hunting license has been purchased. By doing this before tags go on sale, the hunter is able to go straight to the list of tags to purchase when the sale starts.
