Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will be holding a public internet auction of government vehicles.
The auction began Saturday, Jan. 25 and will run through Saturday, Feb. 1. It will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website; www.gsaauctions.gov. Bidding start and end times will be listed on the website. All individuals interested in bidding on a vehicle must be registered online at the auction website.
Fleet Management will be available to show vehicles to prospective bidders by appointment and answer questions about the vehicles up for auction. Vehicles will be located at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests North Fork Ranger District office, located in Orofino, Idaho at 12730 Highway 12.
The auction, notification to highest bidders, and vehicle title documentation will be handled by the General Services Administration. After payment, winning bidders will contact Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management to sign for and pick up their vehicle at the North Fork Ranger District office in Orofino.
For more information, please contact Fleet Management at (208) 476-8263.
