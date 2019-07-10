Resident hunters wanting to purchase a general season elk tag in a “capped” zone need to pay attention to two dates that tags go on sale in July.
Capped zone tags are sold in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis. In the Salmon Region, this includes tags in the Middle Fork and Sawtooth zones, as well as Salmon B-tags and Pioneer B-tags. Demand for these tags is high, and many are expected to sell fast.
All resident capped elk zone tags, except for the Sawtooth Zone, went on sale at 10 a.m. (MDT) July 10 at Idaho Fish and Game offices, license vendors, with a credit card by going online to https://idfg.idaho.gov or by calling (800) 554-8685.
Resident Sawtooth Zone A and B elk tags go on sale July 12, with half of the tags to be sold at Fish and Game offices and license vendors-only starting at 10 a.m. (MDT). The remaining half go on sale online-only beginning at 1 p.m. (MDT).
Online buyers are reminded that Fish and Game added increased security measures, which require buyers to establish a unique account with a user name and password. Before tags go on sale, hunters are encouraged to buy their hunting license, set up their online account in advance and remember their password.
For current information on how many resident elk tags are available in each capped zoned, go to resident elk tag page on Fish and Game’s website.
