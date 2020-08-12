Idaho research crews are busy working on several concurrent research projects to improve monitoring capabilities for big game in forested landscapes and determine how large predator and ungulate populations affect each other. Based on those interactions, managers will decide what actions would be most effective in achieving desired numbers for each population.
Overall research approach
Continue development of new methods (mostly remote camera-based) to monitor abundance/density, vital rates, and interactions of all large mammal species in north Idaho
Combine current ungulate survival and cause-specific mortality monitoring efforts (elk, mule deer) with new ungulate survival and cause-specific mortality monitoring efforts (adult white-tailed deer, adult moose, newborns of each species) and estimates of production (pregnancy rates) in various habitat types and predator communities throughout the state to estimate site- and species-specific ungulate population performance and primary limiting factors.
Compare and contrast ungulate population performance and nutritional condition across habitat types with varying levels of forage quality
Simultaneously monitor major alternative prey sources for predators in an area
Use existing predator hunting seasons and modifications to achieve a gradient of predator abundance and document the response in ungulate survival and cause-specific mortality, alternate prey abundance, and alternate predator abundance
Modeling Large Mammal Predator-Prey Dynamics to Inform Harvest Management timeline – 2019-2023, is currently underway.
Objectives
1) Use existing data and literature to model how Idaho’s predator and prey populations are altered by other competing predator or prey populations.
2) Use models to examine how harvest of one species may affect other species in the system.
Approach
Existing data is used to develop predator-prey models incorporating multiple predators (wolves, mountain lions, bears) and multiple prey species (mule deer, elk, white-tailed deer, moose). These models incorporate how the multiple predator and prey populations affect each other. Models are being formed that include species interactions and feedbacks, mainly using existing IDFG data on these populations, but also drawing from previous research in other areas. These models will allow us to explore the effects of various management strategies to optimize management across the entire predator-prey community.
Progress
The results from this project will eventually use data from all of the projects below to predict the outcomes of management actions statewide. The preliminary models have been built and are being tested in areas of southern Idaho where we have adequate data on all ungulates and predators.
Influence of Habitat Quality and Weather on Ungulates in Forested Habitats timeline – 2019-2023, is currently underway.
Objectives
1) Develop techniques to estimate ungulate population density and composition in forested landscapes
2) Determine the influence of habitat quality, weather, and predation on ungulate density and productivity
3) Develop predictive models to estimate ungulate density from annual changes in habitat quality, weather, and the interactive influence of predation.
Approach
GPS collar data from white-tailed deer, mule deer, moose, and elk and remote camera surveys with newly-developed population estimation methods (Moeller et al. 2018) are used to quantify seasonal habitat selection and movements, survival, reproductive success, and the effects of severe weather and nutrition on population performance (our approach to determining influences of predation are described below, in Projects 3 & 4). Field measurements will be used and newly-produced spatial layers of vegetation composition will be used to evaluate forage quality of each habitat type and how that forage quality may change with disturbance. Landscape vegetation quality and ungulate selection to population performance will be used to develop predictive models that use habitat quality to predict population performance in various habitat types.
Progress
Currently, 211 white-tailed deer, 86 elk, 53 moose, and 4 mule deer are fitted with functioning collars in north Idaho. View the map below showing white-tailed deer locations. Interestingly, so far about half of the white-tailed deer made a migration movement to summer range, while the others are staying near the winter capture site. In summer 2020, fawns and radio-collared does will be captured to document survival and cause of death in GMUs 6 and 10A and measure moose calf mortality (see project 4).
Predator Use of Ungulates and Influence on Population Dynamics – timeline 2019-2023, is currently underway.
Objectives
1) Determine predation rates of age- and sex-specific classes of ungulates
2) Estimate biomass and proportion of diet of predator diets, including selection of different prey age classes across predator species, ages, and sexes.
3) Begin to investigate predator-predator interactions for food resources
Approach
GPS collar data is being used from white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose to estimate survival, reproduction, and cause of death for various sex- and age-classes (fawns/calves, females, males). GPS collar data will also be used from wolves, black bears, and mountain lions to determine ungulate kill rates and movement rates. Predators will be collared in the same areas to begin investigations of spatial interactions of predators. Remote cameras may also be placed at predator kill sites to examine the role of theft and scavenging between the predators and how it may influence predator-specific kill rates.
Progress
The ability to capture white-tailed deer fawns in 2019 with the capture of 36 newborn fawns in early summer was tested. Black bear predation was the primary cause of death for these fawns. In winter 2020, 60 pregnant female white-tailed deer were captured, collared and fitted them with an implant that alerts us when they give birth. Those deer will be used to capture and collar newborn fawns in the spring of 2020 in GMUs 6 and 10A. Survival and cause-specific mortality of those fawns and all the collared adults will be monitored throughout the year.
Moose Health and Survival timeline – 2020-2024, is currently underway
Moose calf and adult survival will also be assessed (see project 4).
Objectives
This project is part of a multi-state effort to understand moose declines throughout the contiguous U.S. Each state is monitoring moose vital rates in relation to habitat, disease, and predators. Prior to 2020, primary contributions to the project were an investigation of how habitat changes related to moose population performance and the development of cost effective methods to monitor moose populations. Starting in 2020, adult and calf survival, cause-specific mortality, and the effects of disease, parasites, and predators on moose across the state will be measured. Managers will use this research to inform moose season quotas and predict future moose population trends.
Approach
About 120 GPS-collared moose across Idaho that inhabit all types of moose habitat within the State will be monitored. Captured moose will have intensive health screening to document parasites and diseases prevalent in moose.here. security cover estimates. The research will provide managers with objective estimates of the effects of changing hunting season structure or habitat security, with the goal of maintaining hunter opportunity.
Approach
All male deer age classes (fawn, yearling, and mature) with GPS transmitters to identify survival, movement, and habitat use in up to 16 GMUs across the State (not all GMUs monitored concurrently). North Idaho GMUs will include at least 1, 6, 10A, and 15. Simultaneously, hunter activity will be monitored through roving census, GPS units carried by hunters, or mandatory harvest reporting. Survival of bucks will be determined dependent on the above GMU treatments. A predictive mortality model can then be developed to estimate the effects of changing season structure or vulnerability. Six month old males will receive a GPS collar or GPS eartag that will remain on the animal 1 year to evaluate yearling buck survival. Yearling and adult bucks will receive an expandable GPS collar that will accommodate neck expansion during the rut. GPS transmitters will be used to evaluate individual behavior and use of security cover related to hunting pressure, rut activities, and mortality cause.
Progress
To date, movements and survival of male white-tailed deer in GMUs 1 (5 bucks), 6 (19 bucks), 10A (15 bucks), and 15 (11 bucks) are being monitored. Researchers will continue to collar and monitor male deer for the remainder of these concurrent projects, and will hopefully add a sample of collared mule deer in north Idaho in the coming years.
