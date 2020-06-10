Kokanee provide some great fishing opportunities across Idaho and can provide lots of action and a great-tasting fish, but they’re a little different than many other Idaho game fish.
Kokanee have a reputation for being a boom-or-bust species: abundant one year, and scarce the next. Just because the fishing was fantastic at a certain reservoir or lake last year doesn’t mean it will be again when you go fishing the following year.
Fish and Game biologists have a number of tools to manage kokanee populations for size and abundance, but it’s a tricky balancing act — and they are ultimately constrained by the natural cycles that cause fish to flourish some years and be scarce in others.
Kokanee populations are typically a combination of stocked fish and those naturally produced by spawning fish, but unlike trout, all kokanee are stocked as fingerlings, so biologists have to hope conditions are right to produce an abundant class of adult fish for anglers.
The key for kokanee anglers is to take advantage of fishing when populations are booming, and to take heart knowing that even in a bust cycle, the next boom likely isn’t far away (and the fishing is often best on the rebound).
With kokanee fishing in full swing in southern Idaho, and northern Idaho following close behind, here are some waters across the state that appear to be on the upswing, and should be worth checking out in 2020. There are also many other options for kokanee fishing in Idaho, which can be found on the Idaho Fishing Planner.
Dworshak Reservoir
For anglers in the Clearwater Region, Dworshak Reservoir is a good option for kokanee fishing. The fishery began to rebound in 2019 after a couple of down years and is likely to remain on the upswing in 2020, although anglers might see some smaller fish this year.
“I like to say that kokanee numbers bounce up and down like a Yo-Yo. The good news is that their numbers came up fast last year after bottoming out two years ago,” said Sean Wilson, fisheries research biologist. “Fishing always seems to be best on the rebound, as kokanee grow better when there are fewer fish to compete for food with.”
According to Wilson, Dworshak Reservoir had about half a million kokanee in the 10-12 inch range in the summer of 2019, which is both larger and more abundant than normal. Based on last year’s surveys, Wilson anticipates a similar abundance of the larger two-year-old kokanee in 2020.
In April of this year, the age-two kokanee ranged between 8 and 10 inches, and averaged about 9 inches, which is similar to the size of the age-two kokanee at that time last year. However, how fast these fish grow is influenced by how many younger kokanee are out there, as both age-one and age-two fish compete for the same food. Fish and Game surveys indicated there could be about twice as many age-1 kokanee this year compared to last year, assuming average winter survival.
“This means there will be more mouths to feed and growth rates should drop in comparison to last year,” Wilson said. “With slower growth rates this spring and summer, we anticipate kokanee size will average around 10 inches this summer, with some up to 11 inches. This is a little smaller than what we saw last year, but this should provide a kokanee fishery that many people will enjoy.”
