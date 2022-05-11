Chinook salmon (Onchorhynchus tshawytscha) are anadromous fish, meaning they migrate to the ocean as smolts and return to fresh water to spawn and then die.
This native fish is one of the most fascinating fishes found in Idaho, its body is silver to olive-colored. The inside of its mouth is unique; it’s black. They range from 18-40 inches and can attain a weight of 45 pounds.
Idaho’s chinook salmon are often loosely separated into three groups - Spring, Summer and Fall, based on their size and ocean life history.
Life History
Chinook return to their spawning habitat in the fall after one to three years at sea. The female builds a large redd (nest) that may be six feet in diameter and one to four feet deep.
They lay between 4,500 and 10,000 eggs. When spawning is completed, both male and female die.The eggs hatch in the spring and the juvenile fish live the next year in fresh water, except for fall chinook that only live a couple months in fresh water before leaving for the ocean.
Feeding Habits
Young fish in fresh water eat both aquatic and terrestrial insects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.