Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) is a tool used to expand limited federal capacity to plan and implement forest, rangeland, and watershed projects by facilitating partnerships with state agencies. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NPCNF) staff share a vision of cross boundary cooperation and view GNA as a conduit to develop and embrace interagency relationships.
Since its inception following the 2014 Farm Bill, more than 30 states have entered into a GNA agreement with the USDA Forest Service. Idaho is already involved in GNA, and the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), our sister agency, and the NPCNF already has a highly successful local GNA program in place. It is our vision to collaborate with IDL on IDFG-led GNA projects.
The purpose of IDFG’s GNA agreement with NPCNF is to leverage IDFG resources to expand capacity and address the increasing timber and restoration targets. Elk recovery is IDFG’s top priority and as such IDFG hopes to focus GNA projects in backcountry areas.
Idaho Fish and Game has entered into 10-year master agreement with nested Supplemental Project Agreements (SPA), which identifies project-specific information including scope, objectives, and budget.
Idaho Fish and Game could provide contractors and/or private consultants for the specialty gaps needed to complete NEPA requirements.
For more information on this agreement, contact Tara Ball - tara.ball@idfg.idaho.gov or Brandi Felts- brandi.felts@idfg.idaho.gov or by phone at (208) 799-5010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.