Fish and Game will provide updated information as situations change.
In response to updated guidance from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for public events, Idaho Fish and Game has canceled several events and limited access to facilities, such as hatcheries. Cancellations are limited to specific events and hunting and fishing seasons are unaffected.
“I am proud of our extensive public outreach, but today is the time to use proactive caution based on the guidance of our public health officials and the Governor’s Office,” F&G Director Ed Schriever said.
Starting immediately,
Fish and Game is
cancelling the following:
• Public access to hatcheries.
• Hunter Education classes and offering online Hunter Education certification with the field day requirement waived.
• Take Me Fishing Trailer events, and the fishing rod loaner program
• Any meetings at Fish and Game offices that include the public, such as sporting groups, or other scheduled meetings or events
Closing the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise to the public for educational events and tours.
Public access to the Nature Center building for license buying will continue, and the outside grounds at the center will remain open to the public.
Fish and Game’s primary shooting ranges, Black’s Creek and Farragut, will remain open, and staff will be implementing additional sanitation measures.
Questions about these cancellations or other Fish and Game functions should be directed to Fish and Game regional offices.
