It’s the hunters’ responsibility to check if they drew and buy the controlled hunt tags no later than Aug. 1.
Big game hunters who were successful in drawing controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear have until midnight Mountain Daylight Time Aug. 1 to buy their tags.
Tags may be purchased at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, by telephone at (800-554-8685), or online. Controlled hunt tags not purchased by Aug. 1, excluding unlimited tags, will be forfeited and combined with controlled hunt tags no one applied for and made available in a second drawing.
The application period of the second drawing runs from Aug. 5 through midnight Mountain Daylight Time Aug 15, with successful applicant to be notified by Aug. 25. Any tags not drawn will go on sale first-come, first-served Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
Applicants who provided an email address received an email notification informing them of their draw results, and postcards were mailed to successful applicants by July 10. But it is ultimately the hunter’s responsibility to determine whether he or she was drawn by checking online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/tag/hunt/controlled/results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.