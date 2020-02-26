A Hunter Education course will start Monday, March 9, in the upstairs room of the VFW Building, 330 Michigan Ave, Orofino.
Classes will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On Saturday, March 14 a trail walk and range firing at 8 a.m. will be held.
Any child who is 9 ½ years of age or older may take the course.
It is state law that any person born after Jan. 1, 1975 take and pass the Hunter Education course in order to obtain an Idaho hunting license.
For more information, contact Dave Owsley at 476-3622. There will be an $8 fee per person.
