Ice fishing is a different experience that is fun, social and productive.
Ice fishing is more than a fishing trip, it’s a way to get outdoors during winter, bring your family and friends, and hopefully catch a batch of tasty fish.
Ice fishing is a surprisingly easy activity to learn and enjoy, and aside from an ice auger and a slush spoon, you probably have everything you need if you own basic fishing gear.
Even if you don’t, it’s pretty inexpensive to get started. If you’re new to ice fishing, scroll down for more information about how to be safe, effective and get the most out of your trip.
One of the fun things about ice fishing is a frozen lake, reservoir or pond can accommodate a lot of anglers, so there’s plenty of room for everyone. You can also bring a camp stove or grill, food, your favorite beverages (hot or cold), lawn chairs, heater, and maybe even an ice fishing tent. Don’t think of ice fishing as just a fishing trip, think of it as a picnic, or better yet, a tailgate party.
Ice fishing starts in the fall in some of Idaho’s chilliest locations, but it’s usually not until December or January that the ice is thick enough to fish in most parts of the state. Three to four inches of solid ice is the minimum to support a person, and thicker ice is needed for groups. Here’s more information about ice fishing safety.
Because Idaho is so diverse geographically, when ice fishing starts, as well as how long it lasts, varies by location. Conditions can also change quickly, so use good judgment before heading out on the ice, and remember you’re responsible for your own safety.
Here are some Idaho’s top spots for ice fishing. To see maps and more information, click on the link to each location.
Deer Creek Reservoir
This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked from spring through fall in this remote setting. To add variety, this lake is also stocked with sterile brook trout and tiger trout. Trout limit is six, only two may be Tiger Trout, no Tiger Trout under 14 inches. Winter access to this reservoir is hike-in only. The gate is closed to motorized access from Sept. 30 through May 20.
Getting started ice fishing
Ice fishing is essentially drilling a hole in the ice, dropping a bait or lure and waiting for a fish to find it.
Nearly anyone can do it, so it’s a fun to help novices catch fish, and all ages enjoy it. As you progress, there are lots more tackle, tricks and tools you can add to make you a better ice angler, but don’t let that overwhelm you. It’s also something all ages enjoy, so don’t hesitate to bring kids, or invite friends and neighbors along to share the fun.
You will need an ice auger, which can be found at many sporting goods starting at around $50 for a hand-powered auger, and more for a gas-powered auger or one that fits on a cordless drill. Nearly any fishing rod for trout or bass will work, and ice fishing rod/reel combos can be found for about $25. They can also be a lot of fun to fish with because even a modest-sized fish feels big.
After that, all you need is a hook, weight and bait to get started. Go with a worm, salmon egg, meal worms or other common fishing bait. Remember you have the whole lake or reservoir to fish, and fish are rarely evenly dispersed, so move around and try various depths until you find fish and what they’re biting on.
You may expand your tackle and add more ice fishing gear later to make the experience more productive and comfortable.
Getting out on the ice
One thing to consider is how to get your gear on the ice, and an inexpensive kids’ plastic toboggan can haul a surprising amount of gear. If you have a snowmobile or ATV, there are trailers and sleds that are great for hauling cargo, but remember, 10 inches of solid ice are needed to support an ATV or snow machine. Dressing for ice fishing
There’s no getting around it: it’s dead of winter and you’re standing on a sheet of ice. Dress in layers and add a warm hat and well-insulated gloves.
To learn more about ice fishing, go to Fish and Game’s ice fishing webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.