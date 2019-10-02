Here are some highlights beyond the routine fish stocking going on statewide.
Idaho Fish and Game produces over 30 million fish annually at its hatcheries, and stocks them into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.
With October here, Fish and Game’s fish stocking crews are returning to many local ponds and other nearby waters that become too warm for trout during summer. It’s a great opportunity for anglers to squeeze in some fishing time without traveling far from home. Here are 14 reasons why you should fish during fall.
With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.
Whether it is a large number of fish being stocked relative to the size of the water, a unique species, a new location, or a one-time-only stocking, we asked them to point out events anglers would be interested in knowing about. Here’s what they came up with:
October 2019 Fish Stocking Highlights
Clearwater Region
Deer Creek Reservoir – 2,100 Rainbow Trout. This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked from spring through fall in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat.
Deyo Reservoir – 4,800 Rainbow Trout. Nestled amid farms and timber, beautiful Deyo Reservoir provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches, and two handicap-accessible docks.
Kiwanis Park Pond – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. This convenient community pond is located in Lewiston next to the Snake River within walking distance to picnic shelters and a playground.
Moose Creek Reservoir – 6,500 Rainbow Trout. A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho’s Birding Trail, Moose Creek Reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. There is a small developed boat ramp but gas motors are not allowed on this lake.
Spring Valley Reservoir – 10,200 Rainbow Trout. A maintained trail surrounds the reservoir and fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Amenities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables, handicap fishing access, and a developed boat ramp, but gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail.
Winchester Lake – 14,400 Rainbow Trout. Located in a beautiful forested setting and offers very easy access. Docks and fishing platforms enhance fishing opportunities for beginners and accomplished anglers. Facilities include a picnic shelter, benches, picnic tables, and a range of camping options. Year round, you will find good fishing, plenty of recreation activities and wildlife viewing opportunities.
