Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little has appointed two members to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Derick Atterbury has been reappointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission representing the Upper Snake Region. Atterbury is an irrigation company operations manager residing in Idaho Falls. He studied environmental sciences at Idaho State University and University of Idaho.
“I appreciate Governor Little’s trust and confidence in me to serve the citizens of Idaho by managing their fish and wildlife resources for another term,” Atterbury said. “I look forward to continuing a legacy of providing continued supplies of wildlife for hunting, fishing, and trapping.”
Bradley Melton has been appointed to the Commission representing the Clearwater Region. Melton works as an Edward Jones Investments financial advisor residing in Lewiston. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Washington University and a Master of Science from Central Washington University.
“As a lifelong outdoorsman I am passionate about fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation,” Melton said. “I believe that our fish and game resources are a vital component of our heritage, and I want to be a part of thoughtfully preserving and growing these resources for future generations.”
Melton replaces Dan Blanco of Moscow on the Commission.
“I want to expressly thank Dan for his years of service on the Fish and Game Commission,” Governor Little said. “Filling a role on the Commission is often a time-consuming and laborious task, and our commissioners should be recognized for their unwavering commitment to the people and wildlife of Idaho.”
Commissioners are appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms and are confirmed by the Idaho State Senate.
“Derick and Bradley are dedicated to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s mission to preserve, protect, and manage Idaho’s precious wildlife resources,” Governor Little said. “I have no doubt these appointees will serve Idaho to the best of their abilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.