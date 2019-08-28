Idaho Fish and Game stocks over 30 million fish from its resident hatcheries into waters throughout the state every year, providing Idahoans with fishing opportunities for a variety of species.
In the Clearwater Region
Campbell’s Pond received 1,500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect solid catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock.
