Idaho Fish and Game is launching a negotiated rulemaking process and wants to hear from the public concerning nine proposed rule changes. The comment period opened on June 3, and runs through June 26.
For more information about the rulemaking process, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking.
People can view and comment on each of the rulemaking proposals by visiting Fish and Game’s public comment page.
Summaries of the rule proposals include:
Provide Commission authority to limit nonresident disabled veteran deer and elk tags: This rulemaking would provide the Fish and Game Commission the authority to limit the number of deer and elk tags made available annually to nonresident Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at a reduced price. General season deer and elk tags available to Nonresident DAVs at a reduced price are currently not included under the statewide limits for the total number of nonresident general season deer and elk tags.
Landowner Appreciation Program tag application period: This rulemaking proposal would move the application period for the Landowner Appreciation Program (LAP) controlled hunt tags to an earlier time in the year to allow an earlier drawing for these tags. This would allow the Department additional processing time to conduct the drawing and to provide landowners with adequate notification of draw results prior to the opening of the earliest hunts that begin in August.
One-year waiting period for successful pronghorn controlled hunt tag applicants: This rulemaking proposal would establish that any person whose name is drawn on any controlled pronghorn hunt (including any either-sex or doe or fawn hunt) may not apply for any other controlled pronghorn hunt for one year.
Establish uniform requirements for game bird tag validation and attachment: This rulemaking was initiated to do the following: Establish the same validation and attachment requirements for all game birds that require a tag; Eliminate permit requirements for grouse (i.e., sage-grouse) if a game tag is required by statute, in the future; and Establish harvest report requirements for swan.
Simplify turkey tag options offered to hunters: This rulemaking proposal would simplify and clarify definitions for the use of wild turkey tags to include two (2) types of turkey tags: a general tag and a controlled hunt tag. The Commission would set bag limits and has the authority to discount tags to allow for increased harvest opportunity where necessary. The controlled hunt permit would be eliminated.
Provide Commission authority to set a later season start date for nonresident participation in pheasant seasons: This rulemaking would provide the Fish and Game Commission the authority to set a later season start date, of not more than five (5) days, for nonresident participation in pheasant seasons.
Designate two special waterfowl hunting days for veterans and active military personnel: This rulemaking proposal would define the Veterans and Active Military personnel eligible to participate in special waterfowl hunting days for veterans and members of the Armed Forces on active duty.
Simplify rules associated with the use of bait for trapping furbearing and predatory animals: This rulemaking proposal is to simplify rules associated with the use of bait for the trapping of furbearing and predatory animals.
Establish additional limits on dry ground sets using body-gripping traps: This rulemaking proposal would establish additional limits on dry ground sets using body-gripping traps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.